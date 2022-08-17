TURBOT TOWNSHIP — An overturned tanker truck closed both lanes of Interstate 80 westbound in Turbot Township, Northumberland County, Wednesday afternoon, causing traffic congestion throughout the upper portion of the county.
The crash occurred at around 2 p.m. Wednesday at mile marker 212. A detour was put in place using Interstate 180 westbound to Route 220 southbound.
However, traffic was congested throughout the region as vehicles exited the interstate, with backups reported throughout the afternoon and evening hours reported in Milton, Watsontown and in the area of the Interstate 80 and 180 interchanges.
Firefighters from Milton and Turbot Township responded to the crash scene, with fire police from those departments, as well as the Warrior Run Area Fire Department, dispatched throughout the evening to various locations to assist with traffic control.
The interstate was closed most of the evening. Pennsylvania State Police had not issued a report on the crash as of press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.