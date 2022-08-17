TURBOT TOWNSHIP — An overturned tanker truck closed both lanes of Interstate 80 westbound in Turbot Township, Northumberland County, Wednesday afternoon, causing traffic congestion throughout the upper portion of the county.

The crash occurred at around 2 p.m. Wednesday at mile marker 212. A detour was put in place using Interstate 180 westbound to Route 220 southbound.

