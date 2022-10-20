Riverkeeper participates in nationwide waterway testing

Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association summer intern Peyton Curley collects a water sample at Greevy Boat Launch along the West Branch of the Susquehanna River just below Williamsport, in late June.

 Provided by John Zaktansky

WILLIAMSPORT — Elevated levels of certain PFAS compounds were found in the Williamsport area of the West Branch of the Susquehanna River as part of a groundbreaking new analysis of American waterways — “Invisible, Unbreakable, Unnatural: PFAS Contamination of U.S. Surface Waters” — which sounds the alarm on a PFAS pollution emergency

In late June, the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association collected an upstream sample from the deck of the Hiawatha Paddleboat, at its dock just above the city and a downstream sample from the Greevy Boat Ramp as a part of a nationwide PFAS testing program conducted by the Waterkeeper Alliance and Cyclopure laboratories.

