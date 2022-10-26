Reed inaugurated as Penn College president

President Emeritus Davie Jane Gilmour, assisted by Board of Directors Chair Sen. Gene Yaw, present the Presidential Medallion to new Pennsylvania College of Technology President Michael J. Reed.

 Larry D. Kauffman/Penn College

WILLIAMSPORT — Evoking the institution’s rich history and committing to serve as an innovative trailblazer for tomorrow, Pennsylvania College of Technology recently inaugurated Michael J. Reed as its eighth president.

Reed received Penn College’s presidential medallion from his predecessor, President Emeritus Davie Jane Gilmour, and state Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23), chairman of the board of directors, in front of about 400 attendees, including faculty and staff, students, alumni, industry partners, and visiting college and university delegates.

