MILTON — In “Fern Hill,” poet Dylan Thomas writes about being young and enjoying various aspects of being outdoors.
The poem inspired the name of a new Milton school, which is now educating 25 children in preschool through fourth grade.
Fern Hill School opened its doors this fall in space rented in the Carriage House at the Milton Public Library.
Jenn Boyunegmez, the school’s director and one of three teachers, said it’s long been a dream of hers to start a school like the one which is now serving students from Milton, Lewisburg, Mifflinburg, Selinsgrove and surrounding communities.
In the morning hours, Boyunegmez said students receive direct instruction in areas including language arts and math.
“Our afternoons are largely program based,” she said. “We are learning in the community, going into nature.”
Thus far this school year, Boyunegmez said instruction has largely taken place outdoors, on the library’s grounds. She said it’s important for children to be connected to nature and the environment.
Claire Campbell said her 8-year-old son Campbell Stewart is among the students enrolled in the school. Like Boyunegmez, she said outdoor learning is important, particularly as the nation continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“With COVID protocols, we’ve been really careful,” Claire Campbell said, of the school. “We have not had anything other than a runny nose… The children get fresh air, movement, they’re in a natural setting.”
In addition, she said it’s essential for students growing up in the 21st century to learn about the importance of caring for the environment.
“They are experiencing climate change now,” Campbell said.
She said the school started last year, with Boyunegmez instructing four students, including her son.
Campbell noted that she removed her son from a public school due to concerns related to the pandemic.
“We like the small size of (Fern Hill School), the location,” she said.
In addition to learning in an outdoor setting, Campbell said students in the school will be taking walking tours to learn about the Milton community.
Renee Kerstetter’s 5-year-old son Guy Kerstetter is among the students enrolled in the school.
“COVID aside, I prefer children have more time outside,” Renee Kerstetter said. “Jenn is so personable. She really gets to know your child.”
Boyunegmez said there is a limited number of spaces available for younger children to attend Fern Hill School, which is tuition based.
“Our goal is to offer scholarships the second year,” she said. “The idea is to serve the Milton community.”
For more information on the school visit fernhillschoolpa.org.
