WILLIAMSPORT — The Taber Museum will have a preview of “My Favorite Gift,” from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, at the museum.
The preview will be an opportunity to buy ornaments made by some of the area’s most talented artists. Candles made by the Miles Welby a Candle Company, created especially for the museum, will also be available.
The ornament sale continues through the weekend, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat., Dec. 4 and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5. There is no fee charged to visit the ornament sale or exhibit during the weekend, but admission will be charged to tour the rest of the museum on Saturday and Sunday.
Artists included Deb Parsons (lampworked glass), Mickey Mapstone (birds), Catheal Weiser (Ukrainian eggs), Mike Swanger (blown glass), Jackie Thomas (felted ornaments), Sara Kiehl (calligraphy and wood art), Nadine Sapiente (stained glass), Meg Smith (wire and gemstones), Erma Woodis (mini paintings) and Mallory Gardner (felted animals). Linda Campbell (ceramics) was named featured artist.
Many of the artists will feature their other creative works including jewelry, sculpture, handbags, pottery and fiber wearables.
For “My Favorite Gift," the museum is seeking the loan of an item or items which had special meaning when received and the story behind it. Not only would the museum like to borrow the artifact but request that the lender add details about its significance, who gave it and why it was given, which we will be included in a write-up.
The exhibit continues through Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. Visit www.tabermuseum.org or call 570-326-3326 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.