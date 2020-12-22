NEW BERLIN — Betty Blyler wanted to make sure the Blyler family could not only be as close as possible this Christmas but also be safe.
With that objective in mind, Blyler arranged for “drive through curb service” in New Berlin for the family Christmas dinner.
Relatives were asked to line up vehicles at about 5:30 p.m. Monday evening along Spangler Street. Blyler then made sure each family member got a home-made Christmas dinner brought to them so they could be on their way without congregating.
“There is lots of stuff,” she observed. “There is salad and dessert and pies as well as parfaits.”
Blyler said turkey was the main course with an option for two non-turkey eaters in the family.
“They got everything the same except no turkey,” Blyler said. “They get a slice of ham and a little bit of bacon.”
Veggies included mashed red potatoes with the skins on, white potatoes, Brussels sprouts and others.
Each generation of the Blyler family has taken its turn arranging for the holiday gathering through the years. Blyler recalled only one year where she could not attend.
However, 2020 has been different since COVID-19 emerged as a health issue. Advisories against indoor gatherings, even among family members, have been common in recent weeks.
“Christmas isn’t the same for anybody this year,” Blyler said. “I decided I wanted to see everybody. But I certainly don’t want to entertain 20 people in my small house.”
Blyler said her sister and husband were the first to arrive. A brother stayed home because his wife was helping and would take their meal home.
“My motivation was to see everybody,” Blyler said. “I asked that they would all come in the car and I would wish them a Merry Christmas.”
The idea went over well among family members as none of them wanted to do anything which would spread the virus.
Vehicles with family members stopped and included daughter Paula Okkerse, Molly and Sadie Faust and their dad, Blyler’s grandson Drew.
“Merry Christmas” and wishes of love were frequently heard Monday evening along the New Berlin street where Blyler has lived since moving from Buffalo Crossroads.
