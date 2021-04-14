Watsontown Police Department Resisting arrest
WATSONTOWN — A Watsontown man was arrested and charged after he allegedly refused to leave the Watson Inn while intoxicated.
The alleged incident occurred at 8:09 p.m. April 6 at the restaurant, 100 Main St., Watsontown. Farid H. Stewart, 44, was intoxicated when he caused a disturbance and would not leave when asked by staff and police, according to police. Stewart allegedly resisted arrest and was charged with misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest, defiant trespass and disorderly conduct and a summary count of public drunkenness.
Watsontown police were assisted by state police.
Northumberland County Sentences
• Carol Whary, 69, of Coal Township, $25 fine plus costs for causing a public nuisance.
• Gregory T. Grove, 58, of Kulpmont, 1 1/2 to 3 months in county jail, 82 days credit for time served, fines, costs and fees for disorderly conduct.
• Laura Elizabeth Drumheller, 35, of Sunbury, 39 days (time served) to 9 months in county jail, enrollment in intensive outpatient treatment, 39 days credit for time served, fines, fees and costs for possessing drug paraphernalia.
• Nathan James Allen Bickel, 32, of Sunbury, 3 1/2 to 7 months in county jail, 152 days credit for time served, fines, fees and costs for possessing a controlled substance.
• Daphne Lynn Zaleskie, 37, of Shamokin, $50 fine plus costs for possessing a small amount of marijuana.
• Jaycee Goff, 19, of Sunbury, $100 fine plus costs for possessing a small amount of marijuana.
• Brad Kashner, 51, of Coal Township, one-month probation, $50 fine plus costs for possessing drug paraphernalia.
• Paul Trizonis, 53, of Coatesville, two years probation, $100 fine plus costs for possessing a firearm without a license; concurrent sentence of six months’ probation, $50 fine plus costs for possessing drug paraphernalia; concurrent sentence of six months’ probation, $300 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Donald Whitesel, 50, of New Columbia, six months probation, $300 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Rasheem Borton, 29, an inmate at SCI-Coal Township, 12 to 24 months in state prison, $50 fine plus costs for simple assault.
• William DeWalt, 37, of Milton, 12 to 36 months in state prison, fines, costs and fees for forgery; concurrent sentence of 18 to 36 months in state prison, fines, fees and costs for theft by unlawful taking; 18 to 36 months in state prison, fines, fees and costs for burglary.
• James David Ortona, 55, of Ashland, $200 fine plus costs for criminal mischief.
• Austin Snyder, 21, of Coal Township, one-year probation, $50 fine plus costs for possessing drug paraphernalia; 6 to 12 months in county jail, 72 days credit for time served for simple assault.
• Ashley Morgan, 25, of Mount Carmel, recommitted to county jail to serve the maximum sentence that expires Oct. 21, 38 days credit for time served, fines, fees and costs for possessing drug paraphernalia; consecutive sentence of 12 months’ probation, fines, fees and costs for disorderly conduct; recommitted to county jail, 38 days credit for time served, fines, fees and costs for possessing a controlled substance.
State Police At Milton DUI crash
DERRY TOWNSHIP — A 21-year-old McEwensville man was determined to be under the influence of alcohol when he crashed his 2005 Chevrolet Silverado.
The crash occurred at 4:13 a.m. March 14 along Bush Road, Derry Township, Montour County, police noted. The suspect was not named.
DUI crash
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — A 19-year-old Watsontown man has been charged after a one-vehicle crash at 11:48 p.m. April 10 along Rovendale Drive and Glaze Road, Lewis Township, Northumberland County.
Dylan Miller was allegedly driving a 2008 Volkswagen Jetta which attempted to flee from troopers and crashed into a ditch. Miller was suspected of impaired driving and charges were filed.
DUI/drug possession
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — State police responded to a vehicle left in the roadway and discovered clothing and other items around the vehicle.
Drugs were allegedly found inside the clothing and the driver was located near the vehicle. Robert Jacobs, 40, of Muncy, was determined to have been driving under the influence and charges were filed, troopers noted.
The alleged incident occurred at 4:12 a.m. March 18 along Strick and Broadway roads, Limestone Township, Montour County.
1-vehicle crash
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — No one was injured in a one-vehicle crash reported at 7:10 a.m. April 12 along Route 405, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio driven by Jathan A. Burgess, 33, of Herndon, was traveling north when it left the roadway, went through a grassy area and struck a buidling. Burgess was belted and was not injured.
1-vehicle crash
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — State police are investigating a crash at 10:56 p.m. April 8 along Continental Boulevard, Limestone Township, Montour County.
A 2013 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by Axel A. Murillo, 22, of Watsontown, was traveling west when it went out of control, off the north shoulder, struck a concrete culvert, road sign and rotated 180 degrees, police reported. Murillo was not belted and was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation.
Strangulation
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A Wiliamsport man has been charged after allegedly striking, kicking and strangling a Williamsport woman in Union County.
Troopers said the alleged incident occurred at 3:56 a.m. March 31 along Commerce Park, White Deer Township, Union County. Tone Williams, 24, was arrested and charged, police noted.
Overdose
GREGG TOWNSHIP — Two males allegedly overdosed in a van.
State police responded at 11:54 p.m. April 11 at 62 Poplar Ave., Gregg Township, Union County. The two males were transported by ambulance to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
Overdose
GREGG TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a reported overdose at White Deer Treatment Center and determined the victim overdosed on suspected heroin.
The alleged incident occurred at 10:22 p.m. April 7 along Devitts Camp and White Deer Run roads, Gregg Township, Union County. The victim was transported to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, for treatment.
Criminal mischief
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — A 54-year-old Turbotville woman was cited after she allegedly destroyed a 3M cutting plotter valued at $500.
Mae Kemrer was cited after the alleged incident at 5:39 p.m. April 11 along Turbot Avenue, Delaware Township, Northumberland County. The plotter belonged to Angela Hartman, 34, of Watsontown, police noted.
Criminal mischief
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — Mailboxes in the 100 block of Narehood Road, Liberty Township, Montour County, were damaged, police reported.
The incident was reported at 11:38 p.m. April 12.
Retail theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — A Catawissa man was cited after he allegedly stole Pokemon cards.
The alleged incident occurred at 3:50 p.m. March 25 at 260 International Drive, Kelly Township, Union County. Michael Long, 27, was cited.
Theft
WASHINGTONVILLE — Someone allegedly stole medication from a Danville woman.
Gavin McNaughton, 19, of Danville, was charged with taking prescription medication from a woman along Pear Alley, Washingtonville, Montour County, troopers reported.
State Police At Selinsgrove Vehicle vs. pedestrian (injury)
JACKSON TOWNSHIP — An 86-year-old Selinsgrove man sustained a suspected minor injury when he was struck by a vehicle at 5:43 a.m. April 8 along Route 204, south of Toftree Drive, Jackson Township, Snyder County.
According to police, Grant N. Hollenbach, 86, of Selinsgrove, crossed Route 204 when he was struck by a southbound 2001 Ford Mustang driven by Oona S. Eisenhauer, 49, of Lewisburg.
Hollenbach sustained a suspected minor injury and was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
PFA violation
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an alleged protection-from-abuse order violation reported at 4:15 p.m. April 7 along Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
The alleged victim, 39, of Beavertown, said the subject of the PFA followed her around the mall parking lot.
PFA violation
MONROE TOWNSHIP — An 18-year-old Beavertown woman was allegedly followed in violation of a protection-from-abuse order.
Troopers said the incident was reported between noon April 5 and 4:30 p.m. April 7 along Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive, Monroe Township, Snyder County. The subject of the PFA allegedly followed the woman and texted her.
Theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Someone used the credit card information of a 49-year-old Sunbury woman to make fraudulent transactions at multiple locations, troopers reported.
The alleged incidents occurred at 11 a.m. April 5 along Marketplace Boulevard, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Theft of services
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A Selinsgrove man was cited for allegedly using the dumpster at A&A Auto, Selinsgrove, without authorization.
Dwayne Lee, 28, of Selinsgrove, was identified through an investigation, police noted.
State Police At Montoursville 2-vehicle crash
WOLF TOWNSHIP — Two Hughesville men sustained suspected minor injuries following a two-vehicle crash at 7:39 a.m. April 13 along Lime Bluff Road at Route 220, Wolf Township, Lycoming County.
Oliver W. Holmes, 85, was stopped at a stop sign in a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox when it entered the intersection and struck a northbound 2015 Hyundai Sonata driven by Linford M. Frey, 88, troopers reported. Holmes was not belted. Frey was belted.
Holmes will be cited with stop signs and yield signs and restraint systems, police noted.
