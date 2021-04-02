Alleged shooter taken into custody in Lycoming County

COGAN HOUSE TOWNSHIP — A 21-year-old Trout Run resident was taken into custody Thursday after allegedly barricading themself inside of a Cogan House Township, Lycoming County, Home.
Nakoma Ross has been charged with felony charges of assault of law enforcement officer (four counts), aggravated assault (nine counts) and discharge of firearm into occupied structure (two counts), and misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person and possession of instrument of crime as a result of the alleged incident.
Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville wrote in a release that they were called at 11:20 a.m. Thursday to a home along Ross Road after receiving reports of gunshots being fired.
Upon arrival on scene, troopers photographed the home after investigating the incident. At that time, officers took cover when additional shots were fired.
A Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) and multiple local police departments were called to the scene.
Ross was taken into custody at approximately 4:40 p.m., after surrendering to officers, troopers said.
The incident remains under investigation. Additional information will be released when the investigation is complete.
