• Barbara R. Kyle, Barbara R. Marshall and Thomas J. Marshall to Marshall Irrevocable Residential and Income Asset Protector Trust, Barbara R. Marshall, Thomas J. Marshall, Stephanie K. Bunty trustee and Jodi L. Woods trustee, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Thomas J. Marshall and Barbara R. Marshall to Marshall Irrevocable Residential and Income Asset Protector Trust, Stephanie K. Bunty trustee and Jodi L. Woods trustee, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Sean R. Hamilton and Courtney L. Hamilton to Tiffany Delp and Ernest P. Delp III, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• Pamela G. Schuman to Pamela G. Schuman Amended and Restarted Revocable Trust and Pamela G. Schuman trustee, property in Turbotville, $1.
• Richard L. Hofmeister to Arlene F. Messenger and Charles H. Messenger Jr., property in Delaware Township, $1.
• Shirley C. Strohecker by agent and Kent A. Strohecker agent to Maria Miraflor-Cockerham, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Bowen Developments LLC to Brent D. Houser and Jessica N. Houser, property in Zerbe Township, $140,000.
• Well PM Properties LLC to 800 Court Street Circle PA Owner LLC, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Eugene C. Boughner to Eric J. Boughner, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Ronald Stablewski by agent and Joyceann Stablewski agent and individually to Yuleyri Del Carmen Fernandez, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Christopher Marcheskie and David S. Heath to Kiersten E. Allan, property in Shamokin, $45,000.
• Zachary S. Newbury, Alyssa E. Edmiston and Alyssa Newbury to Zachary S. Newbury and Alyssa Newbury, property in Point Township, $1.
• Rosemary Corp to Borrejiao LLC and Marverpen 158-160 LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $54,000.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim bureau, Grace Evelyn Kruskie and Robert J. Kruskie to A Rich Auto Works Inc., property in Mount Carmel, $3,198.48.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim bureau and William Thomas Stump Sr. to A Rich Auto Works Inc., property in Shamokin, $3,031.53.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Jerry S. Ladd to David E. Graham, property in Mount Carmel, $3,300.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Walter Haupt III to David E. Graham, property in Mount Carmel Township, $4,260.74.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Brendin Pancher to Bammm Properties LLC, property in Kulpmont, $2,660.10.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Julio Ruiz and Stacy Ruiz to Bammm Properties LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $7,500.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Charles G. Karpovitch and Mary M. Karpovitch to Bammm Properties LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $3,500.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Gerald M. Ibanez to Bammm Properties LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $7,300.
• Johua J. Hostetler and Cortney Hostetler to Karen M. Carman, property in Upper Augusta Township, $1.
• Steven D. Clark estate, David L. Clark administrator and Sally A. Clark administrator to Thomas W. Phillips, property in Zerbe Township, $1.
• Bogdan Tlumach and Vera Tlumach to Jamar Gordon and Leon Williams, property in Mount Carmel, $18,500.
• PVR PA Investments LLC to 135 Vermont Dr. LLC, property in Mount Carmel Township, $6,150.
• David R. Snyder Jr., Loretta Snyder and Gregory Snyder to Gregory Snyder, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Suburban Place Realty LLC to Poplar Street Rentals LLC, properties in Shamokin and Coal townships, $1.
• Gordon L. Sehestedt and Karen S. Sehestedt to Specht Commercial Properties LLC, property in Northumberland, $129,688.07.
• Stephen M. Mattern and Linda L. Mattern to Michelle L. Morgan, Traci A. Schreffler and Janie D. Grosselfinger, property in Upper Mahanoy Township, $1.
• Kenneth L. Morgan, Brad L. Schreffler and Bryon G. Grosselfinger to Michelle L. Morgan, Traci A. Schreffler and Janie D. Grosselfinger, property in Upper Mahanoy Township, $1.
• Edward K. Bergenstock to Travis L. Walter, property in Northumberland, $1.
• Helen Whyne by agent and Donna M. Daniels agent to Julio Gonzalez, property in Mount Carmel Township, $30,000.
• Lori Ann Washuta and Marilyn M. Swatski to Thomas James Wills and Michelle Lee Wills, property in Kulpmont, $38,000.
• Mins Housing and Horticulture Inc. to Amalia H. Hinkle, property in Mount Carmel, $20,000.
• David C. Pennypacker Jr., Jamie Pennypacker, Dana M. Rebuck and Larry R. Rebuck to Start Investments LLC, property in Shamokin, $34,000.
• Sylvio and Son Investments LLC to Kadian Townsend, property in Shamokin, $34,000.
