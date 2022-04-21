LEWISBURG — Virtually every Lewisburg Area School District (LASD) student who took an art class this school year is represented at this year’s all-district art show.
The 2021-2022 All-District Art Show will be open to the public from 5 to 7 tonight in the gymnasium at Lewisburg Area High School (LAHS), 545 Newman Road, Lewisburg.
The works on display includes paintings, drawings, free-standing figures, craft and unexpected items.
Among them, a model of a tiny house by Hazel Buonopane.
“I am really interested in architecture and small space design,” Buonopane said. “I decided there was a project I could make and design in 3D. We had to make a cardboard sample and I decided it was perfect to explore this type of thing.”
Buonopane also fashioned a sculpture of a whale. The design, armature construction, used wire wrapped around a core of salvaged materials and covered it with clay before painting.
Dior Thompson, a junior at LAHS, also had two samples of his work on display. They included a sculpture based on the Scarlet Witch from the Marvel movies and a Cherokee mask.
Thompson said the mask was modeled after a clown mask which played a role in traditional Cherokee culture. The so-called “booger mask” was used to express a kind of social satire.
“They would wear these for dances they would do,” Thompson said. “They would use it to make fun of colonizers. They would use it to make fun of other people who were also colonized, like Africans, Asians and even other Indian tribes.”
Meantime, Livia Holthus, a member of the junior class used her imagination and painted what she called a “fluffy cow” on canvas board. It was based on a photo she had seen.
Holthus has been painting for as long as she can remember.
“I like doing animals,” she said. “I prefer to do more like psychedelic paintings. I don’t like to follow how art is supposed to be.”
Getting the show ready took much of the afternoon Wednesday as well as help from dozens of high school students.
Aaliyah Ayala helped arrange a series of bowls made from recycled magazine print crafted by Linntown Intermediate School students. Bryce Snyder, art teacher at Linntown, noted the pieces were held together with a clear glue.
A team of Gabriella Rosenberg, Ella Mirshahi and Nora Searles and others took on the tasks of posting and displaying works from younger students.
Hillary Cree, LAHS art teacher, noted students were free to decide what they wanted to display at the show. Christy Emigh, long-time artist and teacher, said the support for art shown by the Lewisburg community was noteworthy.
