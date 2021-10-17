TURBOTVILLE — Contractors continue construction of exterior gym walls as the Warrior Run School District's $28.7 million construction project moves forward.
An update posted on the district's website notes that work is progressing on the project to build a new elementary school and renovate the district's athletic stadium.
The elementary school is being built to the rear of the middle school/high school complex.
In addition to the work on the gym walls, contractors from Lecce Electric continue to work on wiring at the stadium and the facility's other ball fields.
Fencing is currently being installed around the fields, the update notes. On the baseball fields, the bullpens are being completed, with topsoil work ongoing around the dugouts.
The school board in March awarded a $20.58 million contract for general construction of the project to eciConstruction of Dillsburg. In addition, the following contracts were also awarded: Plumbing, Myco Mechanical, of Telford, $1.86 million; HVAC, Myco Mechanical, $2.9 million; and electrical, Lecce Electric, of Williamsport, $3.4 million.
The board in September authorized administrators to seek competitive bids for the construction of a field house at the stadium.
Construction of the new elementary school is scheduled to be completed in November 2022. Doors should be open to students after the 2022-2023 school year’s holiday break.
The former Watsontown Elementary School building was vacated by the district at the end of the 2015-2016 school year.
Since the beginning of the 2016-2017 school year, all students in kindergarten through third grade have been educated at Turbotville Elementary School, which was built in the 1930s. Students in grades four through eight have been educated at the middle school.
Separate parts of the Watsontown building are now being leased by both the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit and the Luzerne County Community College.
Seven miles away in the Milton Area School District, work continues on a $14.1 million project which includes renovating an athletic stadium which was built in 1948. The project also includes the construction of an 18,495-square-foot health and wellness facility.
"We are having issues securing certain products, such as coiling doors for the concession stand and ticket booths, double walled fuel oil piping, to name a few," Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan said.
While installation of the athletic field's turf has been complete, she said it's not yet been determined when installation of the synthetic track surface will begin.
"Weather and temperature will be a major factor when installation will occur," Keegan said.
Currently, she said fencing is being installed around the track. Other ongoing work includes: The forming and pouring of curbs and sidewalks; painting inside of buildings; working inside of the press box; and roof work on the health and safety building.
In addition, Keegan said exterior masonry block work on the building is 95% complete.
The school board in January awarded the following contracts for the project: General contractor, Lobar Construction, $9 million; plumbing contract, Silvertip Inc., of Lewisburg, $1.24 million; mechanical contract, Master Mechanical, of McAdoo, $1.15 million; and electrical contract, Lecce Electrical, of Williamsport, $1.82 million.
The stadium was initially planned to be complete in time for the fall 2021 sports season. However, it was later announced it would not be finished in time due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. An expected completion date has not been announced.
Keegan recently said work on the health and wellness facility is expected to be complete in February.
