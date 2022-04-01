WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Thick black smoke could be seen from several miles away as dozens of first responders from across Union and upper Northumberland counties rushed to douse a house fire which broke out at around 5:30 p.m. Friday in a home located in the 600 block of Leiser Road, White Deer Township, Union County.
With heavy flames and thick smoke pouring from the two-story home, White Deer Township Volunteer Fire Company Chief Kevin Koch directed the efforts of incoming firefighters as they descended on the scene. Koch paused for a minute to note that the residents made it out of the home unharmed.
As thick smoke consumed the area surrounding the home, horns sounded from the multiple fire trucks stationed in the area, signaling responders to evacuate from the home's interior.
“Use deck guns and hand lines, everything it takes, let’s get a steady stream of water on this,” Koch instructed the responders working on scene, as the smoke intensified.
Tanker trucks carried water to the area of home, located along a deserted stretch of road, and situated several miles south of the Nurse Helen Fairchild Memorial Bridge and north of New Columbia.
Firefighters were still dousing flames as of press time Friday. Koch said he will be releasing information on the fire this weekend.
In addition to White Deer Township, firefighters from the Warrior Run area, Milton, Turbot Township and Lewisburg were among those called to the scene.
