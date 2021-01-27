DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — Lane restrictions for crack sealing will continue in the coming week on Interstate 180 eastbound and westbound in Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
A Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will be performing crack sealing between the Turbotville exit and the Lycoming County line. Work will be completed during daylight h ours between Monday, Feb. 1 and Thursday, Feb. 4, weather permitting. Motorists should expect alternating lane closures while work is being performed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.