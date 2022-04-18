LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Area School District (LASD) directors were given an Equity and Inclusion Committee progress report at their most recent meeting.
Superintendent Dr. Jennifer A. Baugh said the full committee has met five times since the middle of the previous school year. There have been seven sub-committee meetings of the four sub-committees which have also formed.
Directors were presented a draft of a Vision and Mission Statement which included commitments to students, families and staff.
Objectives for students included ensuring high-quality education, safety and participation without barriers. Commitments to resiliency skills and celebration of success were also cited.
All families were ensured access to information needed to support their children’s education and that they can participate in their children’s education.
Staff will be asked to make decisions which include student and family narrative experiences so that all student learning needs are addressed.
Cultural proficiency which embraces all aspects of diversity was among steps suggested to meet student needs. Social and emotional learning will also be incorporated into the fabric of the classroom.
Baugh said student assessment data made it clear that students in kindergarten through Grade 8 are most affected by poverty.
“We see that when kids experience poverty, that certainly affects their achievement more than membership to any racial or ethnic group,” Baugh said. “If there is an emphasis that we need to pay attention to it is students who don’t don’t have the resources or their families have the resources needed for them to be successful in school.”
The report noted that focus groups would be employed as part of the process with meetings possible in May and June.
Baugh said invitations would be personalized and sent to parents who may not feel engaged with the school or have had negative experiences. The gatherings would be off site and non-traditional.
Baugh said the effort would lead to district-wide action plans.
Consent agenda action included approval of new substitute teachers for the remainder of the school year including Robin Noll, Janette Berge, Noah Showers, Greg Robinson, Arthur Schaeffer and Natalie Hunter. All are Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit guest teachers except for Hunter, a Pennsylvania Department of Education Act 91 teacher.
The retirement at the end of the school year of Angela Gockley, high school chemistry teacher, was accepted.
The retirement of Ruth Horlacher, Linntown Intermediate School and Donald H. Eichhorn Middle School health room aide was also accepted.
A change in status was approved as Lauren Peck, part-time middle school gifted education teacher, will become full-time, with duties split between the high school and middle school, at a salary of $63,578.
