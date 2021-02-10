LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital has announced its schedule of March classes.
The following will be held:
• Newborn Care, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, March 1 and 8, at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg.
• Prenatal Breastfeeding, 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, 6-8 pm, at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness.
• Basic Life Support for Healthcare Providers Class, 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 9, 6 pm, at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness.
• Heartsaver First Aid, CPR, and AED Skills Check Class, 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 10, at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness.
• HeartCode BLS Skills Check Class, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness.
To register for classes, call Community Health and Wellness at 570-768-3200 or visit www.evanhospital.com.
