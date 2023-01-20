TURBOTVILLE — A Warrior Run Middle School student recently received an award for a poster she entered at the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg.
Jane Wertz accepted an award recognizing her poster from the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Deputy Secretary Cheryl Cook.
Wertz, along with her family, submits more than 80 entries to the Montour-DeLong Community Fair in Washingtonville each summer.
In August, Wertz entered a poster in the “Harvesting More” contest sponsored by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture. She placed first in her age category at the Montour-DeLong Fair, resulting in her poster being sent to the Farm Show. There were 35 entries to three age categories, submitted from 18 different fairs, to the Farm Show. Wertz placed first in the 8- to 11-year-old age group for her poster, which displayed various crops.
Her poster was on display during the Farm Show in the “So You Wanna Be A Farmer” exhibit found in the Main Hall.
Wertz joins her sisters, Lillian and Helen, as a top winner of the poster contest. Lillian received first place at the Farm Show in 2019, and Helen received third place in both 2019 and 2020.
The poster theme for this year’s fair is “Rooted in Progress.”
