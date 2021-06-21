Major League Baseball
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB New York 36 29 .554 _ Philadelphia 34 35 .493 4 Atlanta 33 36 .478 5 Washington 33 36 .478 5 Miami 31 40 .437 8
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 40 32 .556 _ Milwaukee 40 32 .556 _ St. Louis 36 36 .500 4 Cincinnati 35 35 .500 4 Pittsburgh 25 45 .357 14
West Division
W L Pct GB San Francisco 46 26 .639 _ Los Angeles 44 27 .620 1½ San Diego 42 32 .568 5 Colorado 30 43 .411 16½ Arizona 20 53 .274 26½
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 5, Washington 1, 7 innings, 1st game Miami 11, Chicago Cubs 1 Pittsburgh 6, Cleveland 3 Philadelphia 13, San Francisco 6 Washington 6, N.Y. Mets 2, 7 innings, 2nd game San Diego 7, Cincinnati 5 Milwaukee 6, Colorado 5 L.A. Dodgers 9, Arizona 3 St. Louis at Atlanta, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Cleveland 2, Pittsburgh 1 Washington 5, N.Y. Mets 2 St. Louis 9, Atlanta 1, 7 innings, 1st game Chicago Cubs 2, Miami 0 Milwaukee 7, Colorado 6 San Francisco 11, Philadelphia 2 San Diego 3, Cincinnati 2 L.A. Dodgers 9, Arizona 8 Atlanta 1, St. Louis 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
Monday’s Games
Atlanta (Anderson 4-3) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 6-2), 5:10 p.m., 1st game Cleveland (Civale 10-2) at Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 4-5), 8:05 p.m. Atlanta (Muller 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 8:10 p.m., 2nd game Cincinnati (Mahle 7-2) at Minnesota (Happ 3-3), 8:10 p.m. Milwaukee (Anderson 2-4) at Arizona (Kelly 2-7), 9:40 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Urías 9-2) at San Diego (Darvish 6-2), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Cincinnati at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m. Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m. Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. St. Louis at Detroit, 7:10 p.m. Toronto at Miami, 7:10 p.m. Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m. San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m. Milwaukee at Arizona, 9:40 p.m. Colorado at Seattle, 10:10 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB Boston 43 29 .597 _ Tampa Bay 43 30 .589 ½ New York 38 33 .535 4½ Toronto 35 35 .500 7 Baltimore 23 48 .324 19½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 43 29 .597 _ Cleveland 39 30 .565 2½ Kansas City 32 38 .457 10 Minnesota 30 41 .423 12½ Detroit 30 42 .417 13
West Division
W L Pct GB Houston 43 28 .606 _ Oakland 44 29 .603 _ Seattle 38 36 .514 6½ Los Angeles 36 36 .500 7½ Texas 25 46 .352 18
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 7, Oakland 5 Minnesota 3, Texas 2 Boston 7, Kansas City 1 Toronto 10, Baltimore 7 Pittsburgh 6, Cleveland 3 Houston 7, Chicago White Sox 3 L.A. Angels 8, Detroit 3 Seattle 6, Tampa Bay 5, 10 innings
Sunday’s Games
Cleveland 2, Pittsburgh 1 N.Y. Yankees 2, Oakland 1 Toronto 7, Baltimore 4 Houston 8, Chicago White Sox 2 Minnesota 4, Texas 2 Kansas City 7, Boston 3 Seattle 6, Tampa Bay 2, 10 innings Detroit 5, L.A. Angels 3, 10 innings
Monday’s Games
Houston (Odorizzi 1-3) at Baltimore (Akin 0-2), 7:05 p.m. Cleveland (Civale 10-2) at Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 4-5), 8:05 p.m. Oakland (Montas 7-6) at Texas (Gibson 4-0), 8:05 p.m. Cincinnati (Mahle 7-2) at Minnesota (Happ 3-3), 8:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Cincinnati at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m. Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m. Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m. St. Louis at Detroit, 7:10 p.m. Toronto at Miami, 7:10 p.m. Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m. Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m. San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m. Colorado at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Minor League Baseball
Saturday’s Williamsport Crosscutters game with State College was canceled due to weather. It will not be rescheduled.
Triple-A East
Midwest Division
W L Pct. GB Omaha (Kansas City) 29 12 .707 — Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 23 18 .561 6 Toledo (Detroit) 21 20 .512 8 Columbus (Cleveland) 19 22 .463 10 St. Paul (Minnesota) 19 22 .463 10 Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 14 25 .359 14 Louisville (Cincinnati) 14 27 .341 15
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 28 11 .718 — Worcester (Boston) 28 14 .667 1½ Buffalo (Toronto) 22 18 .550 6½ Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 19 23 .452 10½ Rochester (Washington) 15 27 .357 14½ Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 11 30 .268 18
Southeast Division
W L Pct. GB Durham (Tampa Bay) 28 13 .683 — Nashville (Milwaukee) 26 14 .650 1½ Jacksonville (Miami) 23 17 .575 4½ Gwinnett (Atlanta) 21 20 .512 7 Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 16 24 .400 11½ Norfolk (Baltimore) 15 24 .385 12 Memphis (St. Louis) 16 26 .381 12½
Saturday’s Games
Worcester 6, Lehigh Valley 3 Syracuse at Scranton W/B, ppd. Nashville at Gwinnett, ppd. Charlotte 13, Jacksonville 7 Buffalo 8, Rochester 6 Durham 9, Norfolk 0 Indianapolis 11, Memphis 5 Columbus 12, Toledo 4 St. Paul 8, Iowa 1 Louisville 12, Omaha 2
Sunday’s Games
Worcester 5, Lehigh Valley 2 Scranton W/B 4, Syracuse 3 Buffalo 7, Rochester 1 Durham 6, Norfolk 5 Nashville 6, Gwinnett 2 Indianapolis 8, Memphis 7 Jacksonville at Charlotte, ppd. to July 29 Toledo 8, Columbus 0 Iowa at Stt. Paul, susp. Omaha 7, Louisville 4
Monday’s Games
No games sceduled
Tuesday’s Games
Buffalo at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m. Indianapolis at Louisville, 7 p.m. Memphis at Toledo, 7:05 p.m. Worcester at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Gwinnett at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m. Scranton W/B at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Durham at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m. St. Paul at Columbus, 7:05 p.m. Omaha at Iowa, 7:38 p.m. Charlotte at Nashville, 8:05 p.m.
Double-A Northeast
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 27 14 .659 — Portland (Boston) 24 17 .585 3 New Hampshire (Toronto) 17 24 .415 10 Reading (Philadelphia) 15 27 .357 12½ Hartford (Colorado) 13 29 .310 14½ Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 12 28 .300 14½
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB Bowie (Baltimore) 27 13 .675 — Erie (Detroit) 26 15 .634 1½ Altoona (Pittsburgh) 25 16 .610 2½ Akron (Cleveland) 24 16 .600 3 Richmond (San Francisco) 22 20 .524 6 Harrisburg (Washington) 14 27 .341 13½
Saturday’s Games
Harrisburg 5, Reading 3, 10 innings New Hampshire 15, Hartford 2 Akron 17, Bowie 9, 12 innings Portland 4, Binghamton 1 Richmond 14, Somerset 5 Altoona 8, Erie 7
Sunday’s Games
Reading 7, Harrisburg 3 Binghamton 7, Portland 2 Somerset 4, Richmond at 0 New Hampshire 8, Hartford 5 Akron 3, Bowie 2, 10 innings Erie 6, Altoona 4
Monday’s Games
no games sceduled
Tuesday’s Games
Somerset at Portland, 6 p.m. Harrisburg at Altoona, 6:30 p.m. New Hampshire at Bowie, 6:35 p.m. Erie at Akron, 6:35 p.m. Binghamton at Reading, 7:05 p.m. Richmond at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Erie at Akron, 2, 5 p.m. Somerset at Portland, 6 p.m. Harrisburg at Altoona, 6:30 p.m. New Hampshire at Bowie, 6:35 p.m. Binghamton at Reading, 7:05 p.m. Richmond at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Playoffs
CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
(Best-of-7)
x-if necessary
Eastern Conference
Milwaukee 4, Brooklyn 3
Saturday, June 5: Brooklyn 115, Milwaukee 107 Monday, June 7: Brooklyn 125, Milwaukee 86 Thursday, June 10: Milwaukee 86, Brooklyn 83 Sunday, June 13: Milwaukee 107, Brooklyn 96 Tuesday, June 15: Brooklyn 114, Milwaukee 108 Thursday, June 17: Milwaukee 104, Brooklyn 89 Saturday, June 19: Milwaukee 115, Brooklyn 111, OT
Atlanta 4, Philadelphia 3
Sunday, June 6: Atlanta 128, Philadelphia, 124 Tuesday, June 8: Philadelphia 118, Atlanta 102 Friday, June 11: Philadelphia 127, Atlanta 111 Monday, June 14: Atlanta 103, Philadelphia 100 Wednesday, June 16: Atlanta 109, Philadelphia 106 Friday, June 18: Philadelphia 104, Atlanta 99 Sunday, June 20: Atlanta 103 Philadelphia 96
Western Conference
Phoenix 4, Denver 0 Monday, June 7: Phoenix 122, Denver 105 Wednesday, June 9: Phoenix 123, Denver 98 Friday, June 11: Phoenix 116, Denver 102 Sunday, June 13: Phoenix 125, Denver 118
L.A. Clippers 4, Utah 2
Tuesday, June 8: Utah 112, L.A. Clippers 109 Thursday, June 10: Utah 117, L.A. Clippers 111 Saturday, June 12: L.A. Clippers 132, Utah 106 Monday, June 14: L.A. Clippers 118, Utah 104 Wednesday, June 16: L.A. Clippers 110, Utah 111 Friday, June 18: L.A. Clippers 131, Utah 119
CONFERENCE FINALS
(Best-of-7)
x-if necessary
Eastern Conference
Wednesday, June 23: Atlanta at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 25: Atlanta at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m. Sunday, June 27: Milwaukee at Atlanta, 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 29: Milwaukee at Atlanta, 8:30 p.m. x-Thursday, July 1: Atlanta at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m. x-Saturday, July 3: Milwaukee at Atlanta, 8:30 p.m. x-Monday, July 5: Atlanta at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.
Western Conference
Phoenix 1, L.A. Clippers 0 Sunday, June 20: Phoenix 120, L.A. Clippers 114 Tuesday, June 22: L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 9 p.m. Thursday, June 24: Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m. Saturday, June 26: Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m. x-Monday, June 28: L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 9 p.m. x-Wednesday, June 30: Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m. x-Friday, July 2: L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
National Hockey League
Playoffs
CONFERENCE FINALS
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Vegas 2, Montreal 2 Monday, June 14: Vegas 4, Montreal 1 Wednesday, June 16: Montreal 3, Vegas 2 Friday, June 18: Montreal 3, Vegas 2, OT Sunday, June 20: Vegas 2, Montreal 1, OT Tuesday, June 22: Montreal at Vegas, 9 p.m. x-Thursday, June 24: Vegas at Montreal, TBA x-Saturday, June 26: Montreal at Vegas, TBA Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Islanders 2 Sunday, June 13: N.Y. Islanders 2, Tampa Bay 1 Tuesday, June 15: Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Islanders 2 Thursday, June 17: Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Islanders 1 Saturday, June 19: N.Y. Islanders 3, Tampa Bay 2 Monday, June 21: N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 23: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, 8 p.m. x-Friday, June 25: N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, TBA
WNBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB Connecticut 8 5 .615 — New York 7 6 .538 1 Chicago 7 7 .500 1½ Washington 6 6 .500 1½ Atlanta 5 7 .417 2½ Indiana 1 14 .067 8
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB Seattle 12 2 .857 — Las Vegas 10 3 .769 1½ Phoenix 6 7 .462 5½ Dallas 6 7 .462 5½ Minnesota 5 7 .417 6 Los Angeles 5 7 .417 6
Saturday’s Games
Chicago 91, Connecticut 81 Washington 82, Indiana 77 Dallas 95, Minnesota 77
Sunday’s Games
New York 76, Los Angeles 73
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago at New York, 7 p.m. Dallas at Connecticut, 7 p.m. Washington at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
College baseball
At TD Ameritrade Park Omaha
Omaha, Neb.
(Double Elimination; x-if necessary)
Saturday, June 19 Game 1 — N.C. State 10, No. 9 Stanford 4 Game 2 — No. 4 Vanderbilt 7, No. 5 Arizona 6, 12 innings Sunday, June 20 Game 3 — Virginia 6, No. 3 Tennessee 0 Game 4 — No. 7 Mississippi St. 2, Texas 1 Monday, June 21 Game 5 — No. 9 Stanford vs. No. 5 Arizona, 2 p.m. Game 6 — N.C. State vs. No. 4 Vanderbilt, 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 22 Game 7 — No. 3 Tennessee vs. Texas 1, 2 p.m. Game 8 — Virginia vs. No. 7 Mississippi St., 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 23 Game 9 — Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 loser, 7 p.m. Thursday, June 24 Game 10 — Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 7 p.m. Friday, June 25 Game 11 — Game 6 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 2 p.m. Game 12 — Game 8 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 7 p.m. Saturday, June 26 x-Game 13 — 2 p.m. x-Game 14 — 7 p.m.
Championship Series
(Best-of-3)
Monday, June 28: 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 29: 7 p.m. x-Wednesday, June 30: 7 p.m.
Transactions
BASEBALL American League DETROIT TIGERS — Released C Wilson Ramos. KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled C Sebastian Rivero from Omaha (Triple-A East). Placed C Cam Gallagher on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 17. MINNESOTA TWINS — Signed RHP Kyle Barraclough to a minor league contract. Sent RHP Tyson Miller outright to Round Rock (Triple-A West). Purchased the contract of INF Jared Walker from Sioux City (American Assocation) and assigned him to Hickory (High-A East). NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned INF Chris Gittens to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East). TEXAS RANGERS — Signed 3B Jared Walker to a minor league contract. Sent RHP Tyson Miller outright to Round Rock (Triple-A West). TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Signed RHP Andrew Bash to a minor league contract. Optioned OF Jared Hoying to Buffalo (Triple-A East). Activated RF Teoscar Hernandez from the paternity list. National League ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Placed C Carson Kelly on the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Kevin Ginkel to Reno (Triple-A West). Recalled 2B Josh VanMeter and CF Daulton Varsho from Reno. ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled RHPs Bryse Wilson, Ty Tice and Jacob Webb from Gwinnett (Triple-A East). Sent RHP Touki Toussaint to Mississippi (Double-A South) on a rehab assignment. Optioned RHP Bryse Wilson to Gwinnett. CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned RHP Cory Abbott to Iowa (Triple-A East). Recalled LHP Kyle Ryan from Iowa. Designated RHP Robert Stock for assignment. COLORADO ROCKIES — Placed LHP Austin Gomber on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Joe Harvey from Albuquerque (Triple-A West). Placed RHP Jordan Sheffield on the 60-day IL. Sent RHP Jon Gray to Albuquerque on a rehab assignment. LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Edwin Uceta from Oklahoma City (Triple-A West). Optioned RHP Mitch White to Oklahoma City. MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Sent LHP Angel Perdomo to Nashville (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment. NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHP Yennsy Diaz to Syracuse (Triple-A East). Designated LF Mason Williams for assignment. Selected the contract RHP Jerad Eickhoff from Syracuse. Sent CF Brandon Nimmo to Syracuse on a rehab assignment. PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled LHP Austin Davis from Indianapolis (Triple-A East). Placed LHP Sam Howard on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 19. SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned RHP James Norwood and LHP Daniel Camarena to El Paso (Triple-A West). Recalled RHP Mason Thompson and LHP Nick Ramirez from El Paso. SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reinstated RHP John Brebbia from the 60-day IL. Transferred RHP Aaron Sanchez to the 60-day IL. Optioned LHP Conner Menez to Sacramento (Triple-A West). WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned RHP Ryne Harper and SS Luis Garcia to Rochester (Triple-A East). Selected the contract of RF Gerardo Parra from Rochester. Designated LHP Ben Braymer for assignment. BASKETBALL National Basketball Association NBA — Suspended Atlanta F Bruno Fernando one game without pay for leaving the bench area in an on-court altercation during a June 18 game versus Philadelphia. Fined Philadelphia F Joel Embiid $35,000 for escalating an on-court altercation and failing to comply with an NBA Security interview during a June 18 game at Atlanta.
Auto racing
Racing action Saturday at Selinsgrove Speedway was rained out.
Clinton County Speedway
Friday results
270 MICRO SPRINTS: 1. Jeffrey Weaver 2. Mike Shuckers 3. Bobby Sanso 4. Timmy Bittner 5. Jeff Kuhn 6. Skeetz Hockenbrock 7. Mac Wert 8. Troy Whitesel 9. Logan Hammaker 10. Hunter Zimmerman 11. Luke Hess 12. Levi Brungard 13. Tom Quiggle 14. Denny Rinehimer 15. Aidan Adams 16. Ethan Spotts 17. Cory Stabley 18. Dan Wertman 19. Preston Phillips 20. Gary Keister 21. Tyler Clowes 22. Sam Chamberlin 23. Nick Whitesel 24. Buddy Kramer 25. Mitchell Holden DNS Jerry Palms Heat Races: Weaver, Wertman, Bittner PRO STOCKS: 1. Robert Tressler 2. AY Schilling 3. Brandon Moser 4. AJ Hoffman 5. Ray Rothfuss 6. Cory Long 7. Noah Jensen 8. Logan Hile 9. Rich Fye 10. Marc Bitler 11. Rooster Peters 12. Kris Orwig Sr. 13. Brad Benton 14. Gary Mellott 15. Todd Geyer Heat Races: Benton, Moser SPRINT CAR HEATS: Devin Brenam, Scott Lutz, Garrett Bard 600 MICRO HEATS: Timmy Bittner, Jeffrey Weaver 4 CYLINDER HEATS: Sam Creveling, Blake Snyder John Bower
Penns Creek Raceway
