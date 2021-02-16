MILTON — A mayor who has spent the better part of 30 years serving his community as an elected official hopes to keep on serving.
Milton Mayor Ed Nelson, a Democrat, has confirmed he intends to seek re-election this year.
Nelson became a member of Milton Borough Council in 1990 and was first appointed mayor in 1995, following the passing of Mayor Henry “Bus” Longenberger. He has been re-elected to and served in the position since.
A veteran of the United States Marine Corps who grew up in Illinois, Nelson’s service to the Milton community stretches beyond his time as an elected official.
He served as an officer with the Milton Police Department for four years, and then worked as a corrections officer with the Federal Bureau of Prisons from 1965 through 1988.
“I like to be able to give back to the community,” Nelson said. “Through the police department, we’ve accomplished quite a bit... We have a very good department. I’m just happy to work with the chief and council and whomever, to make it even better.”
He lists a “realignment” of the department as among his top accomplishments as mayor.
“We’ve gone through a lot of changes and through a lot of different issues (with the department),” Nelson said. “We’ve come out with where I think we’re pretty much on the top of the heap.”
He also noted the community’s support of the police department.
“I get compliments every so often that ‘your police department is doing a great job,’” Nelson said. “I pass it on to the guys.
“I think, overall, the public is happy with the way the department is functioning and the way it works,” he continued. “It’s that way in the smaller communities. The police are known to the people, they interact with them every day, and their families.”
Nelson first came to the Milton community while visiting his friend Bill Keiser, whom he had served with in the Marines.
It was during those visits that Nelson met his wife, the late Dorothy Snyder.
Prior to joining the Milton Police Department, Nelson worked at Kelly’s Texaco, in West Milton, from 1959 through 1960.
In a 2018 article, Nelson noted that he first decided to seek the post of mayor as there were some difficulties in the Milton Police Department which needed to be resolved.
In addition to mayor, several seats on Milton Borough Council are also up for election this year. The individuals to currently hold those seats, and the wards they represent are: Council President Mark Shearer, Ward 4; Jeff Robol, Ward 1; Dale Pfeil, Ward 2; Linda Meckley, Ward 3; and Richard Specht, Ward 5.
