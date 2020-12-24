SUNBURY — State Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver (R-85) and Sen. John Gordner (R-27) announced the Albright Center for the Arts in Sunbury has been awarded a grant of $500,000 through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) to be used for renovations to the facility.
The project includes a new heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system, technological upgrades, lighting, outlets and paint. New restrooms will be built along with upgraded seating. Funds will also go toward the construction of a new theatrical stage along with appropriate lighting and sound equipment.
The RACP is a commonwealth grant program administered by the Office of the Budget for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational and historical improvement projects.
RACP projects are authorized in the Redevelopment Assistance section of a Capital Budget Itemization Act, have a regional or multi-jurisdictional impact, and generate substantial increases or maintain current levels of employment, tax revenues or other measures of economic activity. RACP projects are state-funded projects that cannot obtain primary funding under other state programs.
