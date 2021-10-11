LEWISBURG — Bucknell University announced Monday that its minimum hourly employee wage will soon increase.
The new minimum pay rate of $15 per hour will be for benefits-eligible, non-exempt employees with at least one year of service by November 2022.
President John Bravman told employees of the decision, to take effect Monday, Nov. 15, at a Sojka Pavilion gathering.
“As the pandemic continues, Bucknell staff and faculty have adapted to ever-changing circumstances to overcome one challenge after another,” Bravman said. “We want to reward the critical roles our hourly staff plays in the overall success of the institution by providing them a more adequate pay rate for the valuable work they perform.”
The university's current minimum pay rate is $12.60 per hour. Employees with one year of service or less on July 1 will still receive $14.75 and increase to $15 within one year.
"Contingent workers" including employees of Parkhurst Dining (Bucknell Dining Services), Indigo Golf (Bucknell Golf Club) and the Barnes and Noble at Bucknell University Bookstore are not employed by the university and not eligible for the rate increase.
Casual employees, workers who are hired for limited periods to perform specific job functions on a temporary, as-needed basis, are also not eligible, although their pay rates would continue to be assessed.
A release issued by the university said that during the current fiscal year, the hourly wage increase will be funded through a budget variance. It will become part of the permanent operating budget in the next fiscal year.
