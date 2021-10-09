ANNVILLE — Nicholas Neagu, of Milton, is participating in Wig and Buckle Theater Company's production of "The Cripple of Inishmaan" at Lebanon Valley College.
Neagu, a graduate of Milton Area Senior High School, is pursuing a bachelor of science in early childhood education at Lebanon Valley College.
"The Cripple of Inishmaan" is a dark comedy by Martin McDonagh. It follows the life of Billy and his attempts to star in a film documentary.
