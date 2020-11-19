TURBOTVILLE — A craft show, which was to have been held Saturday, Nov. 28, at the Turbotville Community Hall, has been canceled due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- CDC pleads with Americans to not travel for Thanksgiving
- Biden chides Trump for lack of cooperation on vaccine
- California imposes overnight curfew to stem coronavirus
- The Latest: Fauci wants to 'settle concerns' about vaccine
- Illegal border crossings rise for sixth straight month
- Georgia to release report on presidential race hand tally
- Minor discrepancies at heart of GOP effort to overturn vote
- Trump plans would ease protections for sage grouse in West
Most Popular
Articles
- Milton Turkey Hill closes due to COVID case
- Thomas M. Powell Sr.
- Selinsgrove man charged with assault after alleged attack at Evan
- 2 men seriously injured in Lycoming County crash
- Little pantry serving the community
- Jennie P. Wolfe
- James L. Earnest
- Mifflinburg Town Clock Restoration Project underway
- Milton expects to spend $738K on cyber school tuition
- Milton middle, high schools switching to virtual instructional model
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.