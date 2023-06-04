Lycoming alumnus to read from book about Udall tornado

WILLIAMSPORT — Lycoming College will host Class of 1986 alumnus Jim Minick for a presentation and reading from his new book, “Without Warning: The Tornado of Udall, Kansas.”

Part of a 12-stop tour to launch the new book, the reading will take place at 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, in the Humanities Research Center on the Lycoming campus. The event is free and open to the public.

