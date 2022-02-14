MONTGOMERY — The Montgomery Elementary School recently announced its distinguished honor roll and honor roll for the second marking period.

The following were named to the distinguished honor roll:

Third grade:

Hannah Johnson

Grant O'Rourke

Fourth grade:

Aspen Burchell

Kylie Houseknecht

Lyle Huggler

Chelsea Marquette

Fifth Grade:

Hailey Campbell

Amelia Frost

Gage Furman

Madison Hamm

Joey Kroft

Santino Williams

Sixth grade:

Grace Childs

Stefaun Gair

Jenna Houseknecht

Ian Marquette

Emily Miller

Students named to the honor roll are:

Third grade:

Lylie Bower

Ares Clayton

Madelynn Herb

Coalston Heverly

Penelope Joy

Harper LaForme

Leo Miller

Arianna Mitchell

Ethan Post

Ruby Williams

Fourth grade:

Olivia Kaelin

Basil Barbier

Isaac Barilla

Waylnn Barrows

Jocelyn Bartlett

Carson Barto

Holden Bennett

Ethan Boyer

Brantley Bryson

Lillian Dieter

Charles Emery 

Logan Gair

Sophia Geigrt

Tristan Gockley

Leila Hampton

Hadley Heaster

Alice Heffelfinger

Alexandria Jenkins

Bentley King

Kaydence Matlock

Julian Mayeresky

Aliyah Mistretta

Isaiah Mowert

Rebecca Muhl

Willow Reynolds

RyleeAnne Rupert

Amelia Russell

Weston Sherman

Parker Shrimp

Kane Silva

Mya Temple

Jaelyn Thomas

Bryar Walk

Fifth grade:

Aurora Buss

Brooklyn Dietrich

Avery Heasley

Alice Herb

Taylor Medina

Miranda Staggert

Raean Troxell

Sixth grade:

Chase Bennett

Molly Bierly

Hailey Bitler

Isabella Clinard

Audrey Cook

Briar Cross

Kira Follmer

Lily Gingery

Collin Gregory

Evan Hugar

Elliana Jacobs

Erika Kunst

Brady O'Rouke

Madison Price

Ashley Propst

Olivia Raup

Sophia Snyder

Porter Tobin

Chase Waring

Hunter  Young

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.