MONTGOMERY — The Montgomery Elementary School recently announced its distinguished honor roll and honor roll for the second marking period.
The following were named to the distinguished honor roll:
Third grade:
Hannah Johnson
Grant O'Rourke
Fourth grade:
Aspen Burchell
Kylie Houseknecht
Lyle Huggler
Chelsea Marquette
Fifth Grade:
Hailey Campbell
Amelia Frost
Gage Furman
Madison Hamm
Joey Kroft
Santino Williams
Sixth grade:
Grace Childs
Stefaun Gair
Jenna Houseknecht
Ian Marquette
Emily Miller
Students named to the honor roll are:
Third grade:
Lylie Bower
Ares Clayton
Madelynn Herb
Coalston Heverly
Penelope Joy
Harper LaForme
Leo Miller
Arianna Mitchell
Ethan Post
Ruby Williams
Fourth grade:
Olivia Kaelin
Basil Barbier
Isaac Barilla
Waylnn Barrows
Jocelyn Bartlett
Carson Barto
Holden Bennett
Ethan Boyer
Brantley Bryson
Lillian Dieter
Charles Emery
Logan Gair
Sophia Geigrt
Tristan Gockley
Leila Hampton
Hadley Heaster
Alice Heffelfinger
Alexandria Jenkins
Bentley King
Kaydence Matlock
Julian Mayeresky
Aliyah Mistretta
Isaiah Mowert
Rebecca Muhl
Willow Reynolds
RyleeAnne Rupert
Amelia Russell
Weston Sherman
Parker Shrimp
Kane Silva
Mya Temple
Jaelyn Thomas
Bryar Walk
Fifth grade:
Aurora Buss
Brooklyn Dietrich
Avery Heasley
Alice Herb
Taylor Medina
Miranda Staggert
Raean Troxell
Sixth grade:
Chase Bennett
Molly Bierly
Hailey Bitler
Isabella Clinard
Audrey Cook
Briar Cross
Kira Follmer
Lily Gingery
Collin Gregory
Evan Hugar
Elliana Jacobs
Erika Kunst
Brady O'Rouke
Madison Price
Ashley Propst
Olivia Raup
Sophia Snyder
Porter Tobin
Chase Waring
Hunter Young
