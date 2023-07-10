LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Children’s Museum (LCM) has received a $2,000 grant from the Battram Community Foundation to support its Count Me In initiatives.
“The Count Me In program has been a hallmark initiative of the museum since opening,” said Erin Jablonski, LCM board president. “LCM exhibits and programs encourage children to build social, emotional, cognitive, and fine and gross motor skills in a safe and accessible environment. It also introduces our littlest learners to positive and age-appropriate STEM learning experiences and skills.”
“We are pleased to support the LCM’s accessibility initiatives,” added Jennifer Hain, a board of directors member with the Battram Community Fund. “Such programs are an excellent way to build equity in early childhood education, which support larger regional efforts in STEM and career development, ensuring access to quality learning experiences which ultimately leads to a productive skilled workforce in our region.”
The Battram Community Fund is committed to the vision of C.K. Battram, founder of Northway Industries in Middleburg, which provides residents in Northumberland, Snyder, and Union counties with family sustaining employment opportunities and generous contributions to community projects that serve area residents.
As part of the LCM’s Count Me In program, Museums for All families, or those receiving food assistance (SNAP benefits) can gain reduced admission to the LCM and more than 1,000 other museums throughout the United States simply by presenting their EBT card and a photo ID. Additionally, the museum participates in Blue Star Museums, which provides active military families free admission during the summer months.
“Over the years, the means by which we continue to make the museum accessible has expanded to include reduced admission for nonprofit organizations serving children; expanded programming for neurodivergent children through sensory-friendly events; free admission community days; and introduction of the cultural pass program that provides free passes to local libraries,” said Jablonski.
The museum is recommended for children age 2 to 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.