LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Children’s Museum (LCM) has received a $2,000 grant from the Battram Community Foundation to support its Count Me In initiatives.

“The Count Me In program has been a hallmark initiative of the museum since opening,” said Erin Jablonski, LCM board president. “LCM exhibits and programs encourage children to build social, emotional, cognitive, and fine and gross motor skills in a safe and accessible environment. It also introduces our littlest learners to positive and age-appropriate STEM learning experiences and skills.”

