Change! Change is everywhere. One of the biggest changes you will go through is the transition from elementary school to middle school.
In the Milton Middle School, there is the leadership program, called WEB, that helps Milton Middle School students transition and enjoy the middle school lifestyle. WEB stands for Where Everybody Belongs. It is a 7th and 8th grade student program that helps 6th graders move up from 5th grade into their new school, and helps them feel welcomed.
A lot happens in middle school that defines the rest of your life, so it can be pretty scary or difficult. With guidance and help, change can be easier. WEB helps to make all the changes of middle school less troublesome.
They do this through events and opportunities for one on one conversations. WEB plans fun events, challenges, and engaging activities for all the students of Milton Middle School as well.
Everything WEB does is for the student body. Therefore, they do not do outside fundraising that would not benefit Milton students and only put money into WEB’s pocket.
WEB is not only establishing an environment where everyone belongs; it is also creating great leaders for the future. As a student lead program, WEB has two student commissioners, currently Kaleb Eger and Amelia Gainer, who help run the WEB program and advise the WEB leaders with a student perspective.
Though none of this could be possible without 8th Grade English Teacher, Mrs. Reinard, and 8th Grade Science Teacher, Mrs. Roush. They help the WEB leaders create the safe and fun environment of the middle school.
WEB was a program that started before I came to the middle school.
That program was simply used to help 6th graders feel welcome at the middle school at the beginning of the year. With Mr. Scoggin’s guidance, I saw a need for a group where our students could feel empowered or could make discussions on how to better their school throughout the year. With some leadership training and years of really great Milton Middle School students, the program has developed from a transition program to a student lead leadership group that I would put up against any leadership group in the country, said Mrs. Reinard.
As WEB leaders, they create an atmosphere of acceptance through various events to show all students what it looks like to be a leader. WEB holds a lot of different events and activities throughout the school year for all of the students at Milton Area Middle School.
One of WEB’s main goals is to help transition the new 6th graders into the Milton Middle School family. They do this by holding a 6th grade orientation that the young leaders plan and run during the summer.
This gives a remarkable leadership opportunity for the WEB leaders, and helps introduce the new 6th graders to middle school through the guidance of students that have experienced it already. The new middle school students can ask questions, get acquainted with each other, and play games that will help them have fun and transition easily.
“WEB has helped especially with the quiet students get more connected with others. The 6th graders like spending time with older students that they look up to,” according to the 6th grade English Teacher, Mrs. Bergey.
In addition, during the school year, WEB leaders meet with a group of 6th grade students. They discuss the school year thus far, give the students opportunities to ask the leaders questions, and to tell them what WEB should do to make Milton Middle School an exceptional place to learn.
They also play games or hold events like dodgeball at the middle school’s independent study and school work time, known as pride time.
“They showed what is expected and the reality of the middle school, easing the nerves of transitioning to a new school,” said the current 7th grade student, Alyvia Russell.
WEB does things not only for the 6th graders, but all students as well. WEB leaders plan and run dances, challenges/ fundraisers (like tape a teacher or penny wars), and seasonal events (like hot cocoa sales, Valentine’s Day flowers or candy, and Halloween costume contest) for all of the students.
Furthermore, the leaders spread school spirit with spirit weeks, murals, and putting post-it notes with encouraging messages on them all over the school.
WEB leaders not only assist the student body of Milton, but they are learning how to become great leaders. In the summer, WEB leaders learn leadership techniques and activities to help train them for the next school year. They also learn through developing and planning activities and events, for the students, with other WEB leaders throughout the year.
“WEB has helped me develop into a great leader because of all the different opportunities I have had. Such as meeting with 6th graders and the pay-it-forward kindness that is done around the school,” according to current Freshmen Lydia Crawford, who was one of the 2019-2020 WEB student commissioners.
In addition, WEB leaders have gone to Josten’s Leadership Conference in the past. Here they learn about leadership and some technics they can use to be a great leader, in and out of school, from a highly trained professional who travels all over the country.
Last year, while WEB was developing new student leaders; WEB was welcoming a new teacher, Mrs. Roush, into the WEB family. “I wanted to join WEB because I wanted to help students to become leaders and I enjoy working with students who have a passion in leading others,” she said.
My fellow classmates and my experiences of moving up to the middle school were nothing like the current 6th grade student’s transition. This is due to the many changes we all faced in 2020, and are still facing in 2021. One of the challenges is how WEB runs now due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sadly, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, WEB has been limited to what they can do. This school year, the WEB leaders did not meet in the summer, and they will not be able to attend Josten’s Leadership Conference. Also, they are unable to plan dances, sell food or beverages, and any other close contact activities.
One of the hardest roadblocks is that 6th, 7th, and 8th graders cannot interact with each other out of their grade due to COVID-19. This means that the WEB leaders this school year cannot meet with 6th graders like they usually do.
Also, the weekly WEB meetings must be split into two, one for the 8th grade leaders and one for the 7th grader leaders.
Though, Milton’s WEB leaders are still doing everything they can to help transition the 6th graders to the middle school, as well as making everyone in the school feel safe and welcomed.
They have done a raffle for the Milton Middle School students to participate in. They have also sold flowers for Valentine’s Day. They are currently working on designing and painting murals for the middle school, as well as other ideas not fully developed yet.
The new 6th grade students transition better into the middle school life style with WEB. The students of Milton Middle School can reach out to WEB in tough times regardless of their age. WEB leaders plan events that foster an environment for students to be able to have fun and express themselves. They also develop great leaders for the future in the process of helping other students.
Though you do not have to be a WEB leader to make someone’s day better. Just smile or say hi to help our leaders build a web of security and support in our community because change is inevitable.
If the experiences of 2020 and 2021 have taught us anything, it is that together we can face any obstacle.
