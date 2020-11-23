Warrior Run to go virtual after Thanksgiving

TURBOTVILLE — Due to a surge in COVID-19 cases across the region, the Warrior Run School District will be switching to a virtual learning model for at least three days following the Thanksgiving break.
During meeting held online via Zoom on Monday, the board approved converting Tuesday, Dec. 1, from a return to in-school instruction for students after the break to a teacher in-service day. In addition, the board approved converting Dec. 2-4 from in-school to virtual learning days.
During that time period, Superintendent Dr. Alan Hack will evaluate a variety of circumstances to determine if in-person instruction will be able to resume Monday, Dec. 7.
Just last week, Hack said “a few” staff members reported testing positive for COVID-19. He said no other staff or students were required to quarantine, based on the circumstances of those positive test results.
“We are seeing a lot more students and staff who are out due to developing COVID-like symptoms,” Hack said, adding that it is cold and flu season and individuals who develop symptoms similar to COVID-19 are sent to be tested for the virus.
“When someone goes for a COVID test, it is three to five days (until they receive the results),” he said.
In addition, Hack said the district is mandated to follow state orders. As a result, any employee who travels out of Pennsylvania must either produce a negative COVID-19 test result upon return or quarantine for 14 days.
He said 10 staff members have indicated they have plans to travel out of Pennsylvania over the Thanksgiving holiday. In addition he expects a number of families with students in the district will also be traveling out of state.
Board member Danelle Reinsburrow said it’s prudent for the district to go virtual instruction for the days following the Thanksgiving break, in order to access the number of local COVID-19 cases, and individuals within the district potentially exposed to the virus.
“We are in a position where we really have to be cautious,” Reinsburrow said. “The reality is, over the holiday season… people will be traveling.”
Michael Freeborn, president of the Warrior Run Education Association, thanked the board for approving the virtual learning days following Thanksgiving.
“I am glad to hear we are moving to the safe side,” he said. “I know some people are getting nervous.”
Athletic Director Nate Butler said a revision to the district’s winter sports health and safety plan approved during the meeting specifies that athletic practices will not be held during the initial virtual instruction days held following the Thanksgiving break.
In addition, Butler said the plan specifies guidelines that the number of spectators allowed at indoor sporting events be capped at 10% of the facility’s capacity. As a result, Butler said about 75 people will be permitted at indoor sporting events.
Instead of being issued two tickets each, Butler said student athletes will now be issued one ticket each so a family member can attend each home game.
The board heard from Brent Gordner, the teacher who oversees the high school Workplace Readiness Program.
Gordner said the program has space for 14 seniors, with eight currently participating. Seniors are eligible for the program if they’ve met all educational requirements to graduate.
Through the program, participants leave the school at 11:30 a.m. to report to a workplace.
Gordner conducts interviews with employers in order to assess student performance on the job. He also meets with students in the classroom to discuss employability skills, customer service techniques, labor laws and other related content.
He shared several success stories from the program. One student who graduated last year took out a small-business loan while still enrolled in the program in order to start their own farming business. The graduate recently purchased their own combine.
Another student, Gordner said, was promoted to a full-time car salesman position upon graduation. Since August, that student has been the top salesperson each month at the dealership where he works.
Approval was given to transfer $500,000 from the general fund balance to the capital reserve fund to cover a waterline replacement project.
In October, the board approved replacing 1,900 feet of a main which supplies water to the middle school/high school complex. The project is expected to cost $647,700 and be complete in 18 to 24 months.
The board approved using $16,000 in Educational Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) funds to have The Great Susquehanna Piano Company restore a grand piano in the district.
The board approved a request by the Watsontown Area Business Association (WABA) to host a holiday drive-thru event from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturdays, Dec. 5, 12 and 19, in the parking lot of the former Watsontown Elementary School building.
Tenley Cresswell, a first-grade student at Turbotville Elementary School, was named Elementary School Citizen of the Month.
Also recognized during the meeting were the following student athletes: Hannah Rabb, golf, district champion, state qualifier, second-place state medal winner; girls cross country team, district champions, state qualifiers, state champions; Lauren Trapani, girls cross country, district champion, state qualifier, state fifth-place medal winner; Alyssa Hoffman, girls cross country, state qualifier, state 17th-place medal winner; and Cadene Dufrene, boys cross country, state qualifier.
The board met in an executive session at the conclusion of the meeting.
