LEWISBURG — If your sweet tooth is craving something moist, delectable and deliciously sweet, then a new bakery at the Silver Moon Plaza near Lewisburg has just what you’re looking for.
Pieces of Cake, located at 155 AJK Blvd, offers cakes of all sorts, cupcakes, cookies, macarons, cake pops, cake bars, brownies, and out of this world cheesecake.
“The bakery was a long-time coming for us,” said Angel Ortiz, who opened the business with his wife, Isabel Vasquez.
Ortiz said the idea to have a bakery started during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I worked at Walmart at the time when I tested positive. I was nearing the end of my quarantine period when my wife then developed COVID, so I had to quarantine for several more days. It turned into four weeks of no income,” said Ortiz.
“Isabel was pregnant with our third child at the time, and as soon as her quarantine period was over she went into labor,” he continued. “I then took a maternity leave from Walmart, who were very gracious to me, giving me time off to help Isabel with the new baby and the other children. But we were still struggling financially.
“Isabel can bake so that’s how this whole thing started.”
The couple had a stand at the Lewisburg Farmer’s Market for a time.
“We started there just selling loaves of bread, like Isabel’s orange-cranberry bread, which is so good,” Ortiz said. “We eventually wanted to sell cakes, and one day Isabel prepared 40 or 50 cakes to sell at the farmers market but we ended up only selling three.”
That’s when Ortiz went through downtown Lewisburg. For more than six hours, he went door-to-door selling his wife’s cakes. Only three more were sold.
Ortiz said his wife has a knack for producing tasty cakes with unique flavors. He has a knack for sales.
Soon, the couple started selling cheesecakes at the Selinsgrove Farmers Market.
“That’s when the business really started taking off as we kept building a clientele, and people started requesting different products from Isabel,” Ortiz said. “It’s surreal that people from as far away as Williamsport and Bloomsburg would come to the Selinsgrove Farmers Market just to purchase one of Isabel’s cheesecakes.”
Vasquez also started to make cupcakes, and started to get custom orders as their business kept growing
“It was Isabel’s desire to have a brick and mortar building to serve their customers,” Ortiz said.
The opportunity for that came when Ortiz found an opening at the Silver Moon Plaza, and contacted the owner about the possibility of setting up shop.
“All the pieces fell into place to start this here,” Ortiz said. “The property owners were so accommodating and helpful and encouraged us that we would do a good business at the current location. All I did was ask them to give us a chance.
“We have cupcakes fresh everyday as Isabel comes up with new flavors, plus we always keep some fan favorites on hand,” he continued. “Isabel also make genuine French style macrons in wild and delicious flavors found nowhere else. We’re always trying to find new things to bring customers in.”
The couple also makes custom cakes.
“One cake that Isabel was really proud of was a cake in the form of a Playstation, with a controller and all,” said Ortiz. “We never went to school for this. All that Isabel has learned is through trial and error.”
Vasquez said that having her husband to support her in this venture is priceless.
“It’s tough work,” she said. “When I start to doubt myself he’s always there and really supportive. We work together perfectly. Plus he’s always asking me to teach him how to do things so that he can help.”
