TURBOTVILLE — Changes to the Warrior Run School District curricula and student handbooks were the focus of discussion at the school board’s committee of the whole meeting on Tuesday evening.
Theresa Bartholomew, director of educational programs, outlined some of the upcoming changes to the language arts, science and social studies curriculum guidelines across the district’s grade levels. Bartholomew highlighted the new Wonders K-5 language arts curriculum that the board voted to adopt in April and new science standards meant to shift the focus from vocabulary and concepts to more hands-on learning.
“The teachers are very excited about working with Wonders because it is totally aligned with ECRI (Enhanced Core Reading Instruction),” Bartholomew said, adding that teachers have been receiving training both in ECRI, a critical reading intervention program from grades K-2, and in the new K-5 Wonders course materials. “It was a little overwhelming for them but they did express a lot of positivity and excitement about the new materials.”
Bartholomew also presented on the district’s new Cyber Academy Handbook, meant to better codify and outline codes of conduct for those students enrolled fulltime in the cyber program. Previously the issues outlined in the handbook were handled on a case-by-case basis. Now, with more than 80 students enrolled in the program, Bartholomew said it was necessary to create the handbook, adding that the guidelines are largely similar to the standard district handbook with some changes made given the remote nature of the cyber academy.
Principals Casey Magargle, Amanda Velte and Michael Freeborn also covered changes to student handbooks at the district, high school, middle school and elementary school levels. Many of the changes were minor changes to language, but clarifications and updates were made to policies like student backpack searches, cellphone usage, dress code, and academic eligibility guidelines.
Classrooms in the high school, middle school, and new elementary school buildings will be outfitted with interactive flat panels following the board’s vote to approve a quote of $41,757 from Educate-Me.net for the purchase. Thirty-one panels will be purchased, with 12 to be used in the middle and high schools, and the remaining 19 to go to classrooms in the district’s new elementary building. These touch screen displays are meant to replace or supplement traditional classroom whiteboards and projectors.
The board also voted to approve a motion to issue a notice of intent to award bids to HRI Inc. for the Route 1007 reconstruction project, in the amount of $316,904.95, pending review by the district’s solicitor.
Gary Williams, director of building and grounds, discussed a number of facilities proposals to be voted on at the next school board meeting on Monday, June 27, including repairs to the middle school’s generator. Williams said previous discussions had taken place about replacing the generator, but the current costs were too prohibitive.
An appraisal by Cleveland Brothers Equipment Company indicated the cost of repairs to keep the generator functional for another three to five years would be around $19,000, an expenditure that Douglas Whitmoyer, board president, and Robert Hormell, board member, voiced their support for.
In other business, the board voted to approve the following:
• The resignation of Christopher Long, as high school counselor, effective June 30, and as junior high football coach, effective immediately.
• The hiring of Lenore Doyle, as a kindergarten long term substitute teacher, at $51,495 per year.
• The hiring of Haley Butina, as a second grade long term substitute teacher, at $51,495 per year.
• Temporary construction easements between the Warrior Run School District and Kathy M. White and between the Warrior Run School District and William H. and Patricia A. Groover.
Board members Gail Foreman, Danelle Reinsburrow and Daniel Truckenmiller were absent from the the meeting. The meeting concluded with an executive session.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.