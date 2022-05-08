MIFFLINBURG — A trip to Newport News., Va. inspired Glen and Jessica Brown to pursue a franchising opportunity.
Jessica said they saw a Pelican's SnoBalls franchise in action about five years ago and started to take steps toward acquiring one of their own. The couple is originally from the Wellsboro area but has set up shop in Mifflinburg.
"We were just looking for the perfect place," Jessica said. "We found it here."
The "perfect place" was off Eighth Street, near the Mifflinburg Community Park, steps away from the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail (BVRT) and within site of the Rusty Rail Brewing Company. Pelican's has been open about two months and has 20 employees.
Pelican's features shaved ice treats in more than 100 flavors and scores of toppings. Jessica said the shaved ice has the consistency of snow. Toppings include cream, marshmallow, gummies and other treats.
The distinctive blue Pelican's structure was built new, from the ground up. Jessica credited Mifflinburg Borough and the Union County Trail Authority with helping to get the business going. The authority made it possible for a little wooden bridge to ease access from the BVRT to Pelican's.
Jessica added that the Pelican's location is a work in progress, with a fire pit planned as well as more recreational space. They plan to be open annually from March to about October.
Jessica noted they enjoyed serving a line of customers which stretched onto the BVRT on opening day.
