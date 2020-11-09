LEWISBURG — The Union County Historical Society (UCHS), in collaboration with the Merrill Linn Conservancy and the Lewisburg Children’s Museum (LCM), will present “Meet a Geologist at Dale’s Ridge” from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays, Nov. 18 and 25, along Dale's Ridge Trail.
The program will be facilitated by Jeff Trop, professor of Geology and Environmental Geosciences at Bucknell University, and Ellen Chamberlin, president of the Merrill Linn Conservancy and assistant professor of Geology and Environmental Geosciences at Bucknell University.
The program will feature activity stations which will give families a chance to study fossils, sediment, riparian plant life and water quality. Participants will also learn how farms like the Dale-Engle-Walker property fit in the wider watershed of the Susquehanna River and what they can do to keep streams healthy.
Activities will be outside along the Dale’s Ridge Trail, and participants are required to wear a mask and adhere to COVID-19 safety procedures.
For more information about this program and to register, visit www.lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org.
