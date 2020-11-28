BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — "Meet a Geologist" recently introduced about a dozen young people to rock formations and professionals who know all about them.
Bucknell University Professor of Geology, Environmental Studies and Sciences Jeff Trop and Ellen Chamberlin, Bucknell University assistant professor of geology and environmental geosciences were among the professionals.
Trop, also president of the Merrill W. Linn Land and Waterways Conservancy, said the program sought to illustrate the influence of local geology on human history and modern environmental impact.
"There is a rich history of the influence of limestone bedrock here," Trop said. "From building homes made out of limestone to letting native peoples to crops on this limestone soil better than other types of bedrock."
Trop said Chamberlin, his colleague, would take the group of young students to points along the Dale's Ridge Trail where limestone bedrock is visible. Trop noted that limestone boulders were at the trail head which were loaded with fossil evidence of ancient life.
Trop said coral fossilized in 400 million year old limestone confirmed that local lands were once under warm water and near the equator. Shifting of tectonic plates, continental drift, deposited the rock in the place where it is now.
Chamberlin's part of the tour would include a walk to the overlook on the trail, where visitors may experience the broad expanse of the valley below.
"We talk about how the topography formed and why where are ridges and valleys around here," Chamberlin said. "We talk about Buffalo Creek and will walk down to it."
Chamberlin hoped the young students would make observations, ask questions and think about the science behind a place that they come to for a hike.
Claire Campbell, Bucknell University professor of history with affiliations in environmental studies an sciences, noted that the Dale/Engle/Walker property was an ideal spot for talks about history, the arts and other sciences. Monthly programs could introduce many new people to the historic property and all it has to offer.
The partnership which presented "Meet a Geologist" included Bucknell University, the Merrill W. Linn Land and Waterways Conservancy, the Dale/Engle/Walker House, and the Union County Historical Society. Support also came from a Mellon Foundation grant for programs which could get otherwise housebound young people safely outdoors during COVID-19.
