MILTON — A renovation project at Baugher Elementary School which was estimated at $10 million four years ago has now ballooned to $16 million, according to information presented during the Milton Area School District’s Tuesday board committee session.
Damion Spahr, of the construction management firm SitelogIQ, told the board the proposed scope of the project has been adjusted to $9.9 million to fall within the original budget allocated by the board.
Under the current proposal, Spahr said the work will focus on improving the security of the vestibule, as well as upgrades to ceilings, lighting and the HVAC system.
Among the cuts, Spahr said proposed renovations to the restrooms — which would have cost $2 million — have been removed from the initial scope of work being proposed, to fall within the $9.9 million budget.
Board member Lindsay Kessler blasted the cuts to the project — at one point breaking down in tears — noting such items as installing partitions and replacing windows have been removed from the scope of work.
“We spent so much time on this stadium (renovation) project,” Kessler said. “Why didn’t we cut back there? (The school) is where our students are learning… Why are we not spending money on our kids and where they are going to spend 90% of their time?”
Spahr said the current scope of work for the project does include sealing and caulking around the windows, as well as adding insulation.
Similar to Kessler, board member Eric Moser questioned the cuts to the project.
“I don’t like starting things and doing it halfway, and then in five years find out we have windows that leak,” he said. “I think we should do it all now. Nothing is going to get any cheaper.
“We sat here for four years and did nothing (on this project). Let’s do it and do it right.”
Spahr said the situation is a difficult one as quotes from contractors are constantly rising.
“It’s disappointing,” he said. “It’s painful for me to stand up here and have this conversation.”
The board verbally agreed to have the initial $9.9 million scope of work placed on the board’s agenda for consideration at the Tuesday, Sept. 20, meeting. However, board members asked Business Administrator Derrek Fink to reach out to the district’s financial advisors to find out the numbers involved to borrow the additional $6 million needed for the project.
Board member Joshua Hunt suggested having a town hall meeting to garner community input on the issue.
“If the prices go up, taxes will go up,” he said. “I will hear from the public… The people need to have a voice in it. It’s their children.”
The board also heard from Fred Bennett, owner of Fishing Creek Transportation, the district’s new busing provider.
Bennet said the company was founded in 1959, with his parents purchasing it in 1980. He bought it 23 years ago.
The company provides busing services to multiple districts and owns 150 vehicles.
He asked the board to consider amending its policy of the board approving bus drivers. He asked that a district administrator be able to tentatively approve a new driver until it can be acted upon by the board at a meeting.
The board agreed to place a motion to approve such a resolution on its Sept. 20 meeting agenda.
While some areas are in a more dire need for bus drivers, Bennett said in Milton his company is short just one or two drivers.
“There’s not a single driver driving for Milton right now that didn’t drive before (we became the new contractor),” Bennett said.
Fishing Creek replaced Hackenberg Buses, which ceased operations prior to the start of the new school year due to the retirement of the owners.
Athletic Director Rod Harris explained to the board that a parent — not acting on behalf of the district — recently made a social media post stating the golf team is in “dire need” of funds.
According to Harris, the Milton Athletic Booster Club recently changed the way in which it handles funds raised by individual teams. Instead of the money being placed in one account and managed by the club, Harris said the funds are now designated for each individual team and managed by the district.
In order to help bolster his team’s fundraising efforts, golf Coach Nate Richie said he asked students to approach area businesses to potentially sponsor the team.
“It was an attempt at alternate fundraising,” Richie explained.
One year ago, he said the team held an apparel sale, which generated $700 revenue for the apparel company and $63 for the golf team.
“Golf is an extremely expensive sport,” Richie said. “A set of clubs now can go for $250… all the way up to… 3 grand.
“I’m not trying to get those big-ticket items,” he continued. “I want to continue to expose students to the game.”
While some students have their own clubs, Richie and Harris indicated the school owns two sets of clubs which are approximately 10-years old. Those can be used by students in need of clubs.
Both Richie and Harris acknowledged and said they appreciate the district’s support of the golf team.
Fink said the golf budget approved by the board increased by 27% this year, more than any other sport. It’s currently $13,368.
