LEWISBURG — A new officer was introduced Wednesday at the monthly meeting of the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Commission.
Caleb Gehman is now on board, said Chief Paul Yost, of the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department (BVRPD). Yost said Gehman had earned all necessary approvals and would be trained in the field by Officer Joshua Dreisbach.
Yost said another new candidate should start soon, provided they pass the state Police Academy. Results will be known Monday.
However, Yost said the force is still one officer short of a “full compliment.” In 2023, two additional officers were planning to exit, ensuring the need for a transition period.
Other items discussed by the commission included complaints about the line of vehicles waiting for service at Dunkin Donuts at Route 15 and North Fourth Street. Changes to the way the lineup is configured were noted, but commissioners were skeptical that they would relieve much of the overflow.
Solicitor Brian Kerstetter said a federal action filed by a commercial truck operator would likely be dismissed as soon as a federal judge gets the order.
Tariq H. Muhammed had named Yost in a suit seeking $1.5 million for damage done to his truck and other claims after hitting an unlit base of a light pole. The incident in Kelly Township was out of BVRPD jurisdiction.
Kerstetter said Muhammed had not filed a brief on a motion to dismiss in a timely manner.
