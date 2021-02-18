MILTON — At a time of year when hardware stores are normally preparing mulch and soil for spring shoppers, ice melt is still being stocked on the shelves.
As he stacked containers of ice melt on the shelves at Cole’s Hardware in Milton on Wednesday morning, General Manager Tony Perzia noted the melt is the one winter item which has not been in short supply this year.
“Snowblowers are impossible to find,” Perzia said. “The snowblowers we had at the beginning of the season were pretty much what we had.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and factories closing down amidst it, he said snowblowers have been in short supply this winter.
At the same time, as a stream of winter storms have struck the region, Perzia said customers have been coming into the store on a daily basis looking for snowblowers, which Cole’s has not had available to provide.
In addition, he said a constant stream of customers have been coming into the store looking for shear pins, a part on snowblowers which facilitate their rotation.
Perzia noted that shear pins on snowblowers have been breaking, and there are currently none in supply.
Children’s sleds and snow shovels are also hard to come by.
“That is a matter of supply and demand,” Perzia said.
Although snow has been falling on a near weekly basis since December, Perzia said individuals are still coming into the store looking for items to combat the winter weather.
“Right now, we’re trying to transition (the store) into spring,” he said. “We’re half spring, half winter. We should be 75% into spring right now.”
Perzia said the store does have mulch and soil on hand, but it’s not yet able to put the items on display outside for purchase.
“We’re ready,” he said. “We’re just waiting for this (snow) to melt to set up for spring.”
Items have also been flying off the shelves in recent days at Ficks Hardware near Watsontown.
“Supplies are going very fast,” Kathi Wertman, the general manager, said. “Snow shovels are going. It’s crazy, just crazy.”
She noted that the store does not sell snowblowers. However, rock salt and ice melt have been popular items.
“We’ve been very fortunate,” Wertman said. “We were able to get, just last week, a truckload of rock salt and a truckload of ice melter.”
She said those supplies remain available for purchase at the store, although they are selling fast.
Conditions were similar to the west of the Susquehanna River. Ryan Smith, Lewisburg Builders Supply Company inventory specialist, encouraged people to pick up snow removal equipment as soon as they could.
When stock would be replenished was hard to estimate.
“Delivery time frames have been thrown off with COVID and everything,” Smith said. “It could be for any random thing unfortunately right now. That’s just the way of the world. Warehouses and businesses and things like that are shut down and parts that come from other places can shut down a whole (manufacturing) line.”
Smith similarly observed that snowblowers were in short supply. But the store on Hafer Road, Kelly Township, had salt spreaders, heaters and power generators in stock. Some of the heaters used propane and could warm a whole room.
Smith added that ice melt was in good supply and came in a couple of varieties. They included traditional halite and a more “pet friendly” variety which contained magnesium.
Liz Griffin, Lewisburg Builders Supply president, said they don’t typically sell recreational sleds but they get plenty of calls for them.
