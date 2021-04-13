TURBOTVILLE — From stealing cookies to chopping off another person’s toes, a group of Warrior Run Middle School students joke that they’re enjoying carrying out acts on stage which they would never dream of doing in real life.
The school will be staging “Into the Woods Jr.” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 15 through Saturday, April 17, before a limited audience, in the middle school auditorium.
The show features characters such as Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack and the Witch in a retelling of classic Brothers Grimm fables.
Joleine Bergmueller, the musical’s director, said she expects about 100 tickets to be available at the door each evening the show is staged.
Twenty students in sixth through eighth grade are involved in the show. Bergmueller said the cast was limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I picked a show that had small groups on stage so there wasn’t issues with social distancing on stage,” Bergmueller said.
In addition, she said the show does not have a chorus.
“I wanted to do this (show) for years, but I didn’t know how to do it with a chorus,” Bergmueller said, adding that it was the perfect show to perform in a year in which the cast needed to be limited.
Bergmueller said students auditioned via video. The show was cast in February, with rehearsals staring shortly thereafter.
“(The students) did really well,” she said, of preparations. “They did a lot of practicing on their own, virtual practicing... That was great. They were practicing their lines together.”
Christopher Jones, who plays the Baker, is one of the students who participated in the virtual practices with fellow cast members.
“It definitely helped a lot,” he said, of the practices. “It was really good getting to know my lines.”
Quentin Frank, who plays both Rapunzel’s Prince and Cindarella’s Father, said he was glad to learn the school would be staging a musical as he wasn’t sure that would be possible due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m really thankful for Mrs. B. for putting this together,” Frank said. “I was thinking we weren’t going to have (a musical) this year.”
Several cast members expressed how thankful they are that a musical is being held.
Sara Gehrum, who plays Little Red Riding Hood, was happy to learn she would be playing the character.
“When I got the part, I realized I get to scream my guts out,” Gehrum said. “And I get to steal cookies. That’s something I’m not allowed to do.”
Madalynn Crisman, who plays Cinderella’s Stepmother, is also enjoying the evil acts which she gets to carry out during the musical.
“It’s pretty fun to be evil on stage,” she said. “I get to cut off my stepsister’s toes.”
While the students who play evil characters are relishing carrying out numerous staged acts, other student cast members are also enjoying the experience.
Madelyn Brosius, who plays the Witch, is enjoying bringing her character to life.
“It’s a fun character,” she said. “It’s one of the comical characters of the show... You have to get all the components of it (correct).”
Alivia Ritenour hoped to be cast as Little Red Riding Hood. While she didn’t get the part, she was thrilled to be selected to play Cinderella.
“It’s cool to be Cinderella,” she said. “Everybody knows Cinderella.”
Like her fellow cast members, she also enjoys the scenes her character appears in.
“I get to run away... from men,” Ritenour said, while smiling.
Amaya Bower, the Narrator, is also enjoying her role.
“I’m a jester,” she said. “I enjoy being able to tell the story. I get to express the show itself.”
Those involved with the show are: Madalynn Crisman as Cinderella’s Mother and Cinderella’s Stepmother; Maddie Lewis as Lucinda; Carrie Welshans as Florinda/Grandmother; Braego Cieslukowski as Mysterious Man; Ella Printzenhoff as Jack’s Mom; Helen Wertz as Repunzel; Amaya Bower as Narrator; Daniel Jones as Cinderella’s Prince; Quentin Frank as Rapunzel’s Prince/Cinderella’s Father; Sara Gehrum as Little Red Riding Hood; Brayden Warner as Wolf/Steward; Colton Ritenour as Jack; Alivia Ritenour as Cinderella; Madelyn Brosius as Witch; Christopher Jones as Baker; Jane Petrin as Baker’s Wife; Allyah Marquez and Mackenzie Litchard, both understudies; and Aaron Crisman and Hayden Fisher, stage crew.
