Andrew Bechdel is the 2021-22 STEP AmeriCorps Susquehanna Greenway & Trails Assistant for the Susquehanna Greenway Partnership. His work is focused on working within the trails and communities of our vibrant and connected Susquehanna Greenway, so that the public can enjoy opportunities to engage with the outdoors.

The Susquehanna Greenway is a corridor of connected trails, parks, river access points, and communities, linking people to the natural and cultural treasures of the Susquehanna River. The mission of the Susquehanna Greenway Partnership is to continue to grow the Greenway by building connections along the Susquehanna River, inspiring people to engage with the outdoors, and transforming communities into places where people want to live, work, and explore. Learn more at susquehannagreenway.org.