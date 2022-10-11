WILLIAMSPORT — The American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation (AACVPR) recently re-certified the Pulmonary Rehabilitation program at UPMC Williamsport. The program has been certified for the past nine years.

“This certification is recognition of our team’s commitment to improving the quality of life of patients by enhancing standards of care locally,” said Tom Miller, director, Respiratory Therapy, UPMC in North Central Pa. “While there’s always been a need for our services, the pandemic increased demand for quality pulmonary and respiratory care, especially rehabilitation programs like ours. It’s been challenging working in healthcare; however, we’ve been fortunate to be able to celebrate many successful recoveries and that’s a direct result of the dedication and patient-first mentality of our team.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.