WILLIAMSPORT — The American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation (AACVPR) recently re-certified the Pulmonary Rehabilitation program at UPMC Williamsport. The program has been certified for the past nine years.
“This certification is recognition of our team’s commitment to improving the quality of life of patients by enhancing standards of care locally,” said Tom Miller, director, Respiratory Therapy, UPMC in North Central Pa. “While there’s always been a need for our services, the pandemic increased demand for quality pulmonary and respiratory care, especially rehabilitation programs like ours. It’s been challenging working in healthcare; however, we’ve been fortunate to be able to celebrate many successful recoveries and that’s a direct result of the dedication and patient-first mentality of our team.”
Pulmonary rehabilitation programs are designed to help people with pulmonary problems — including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease [COPD], respiratory symptoms, COVID-19 and lung transplant — recover faster and live healthier. Programs include exercise, education, counseling, and support for patients and their families.
To earn accreditation, UPMC Williamsport participated in an application process that required extensive documentation of the program’s practices. AACVPR Program Certification is the only peer-review accreditation process designed to review individual programs for adherence to standards and guidelines developed and published by AACVPR and other related professional societies. Each program’s application is reviewed by the AACVPR Program Certification Committee, and certification is awarded by the AACVPR Board of Directors.
AACVPR Program Certification is valid for three years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.