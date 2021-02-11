Milton man charged after allegedly aiming gun at woman, children

MILTON — A 30-year-old Milton man has been charged after allegedly pointing a pistol at his girlfriend and three children.
Justin Snyder, of 114 S. Front St., Apt. 29, has been charged with felony endangering welfare of children (three counts), as well as well as misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats, simple assault (four counts) and recklessly endangering another person (four counts).
The charges were filed by Milton Police Department Officer Laura Messa as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 5:05 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3, in Snyder's apartment.
According to court documents, police received a call from a woman, requesting officers check the welfare of her daughter.
"On Wednesday, the boyfriend threatened to kill (the daughter) and... three children," Messa wrote, in court documents. "She claims that the boyfriend had put a gun to his own head and threatened suicide in front of her daughter and (the children)."
Messa said the alleged victim was "visibly distraught" when she arrived at the apartment.
The woman told Messa that Snyder had pointed a teal and white pistol at her and three children, according to court documents.
"After pointing the firearm at her and the children, he turned the firearm towards himself," Messa wrote. "He put the firearm in his mouth and chased her around the apartment with the firearm as she fled with the children."
Upon questioning by Cpl. Dan Embeck and Officer Dennis Derr, court papers said Snyder admitted to having a .357-magnum gun, an AR 5.56 and a .380 pistol, which he kept loaded.
Snyder subsequently allegedly admitted to Embeck and Sgt. Todd Ulrich that he had pointed the .380 pistol at himself.
"He does not recall pointing the weapon at his girlfriend or children," court documents said. "Snyder related that during the altercation on Wednesday night, the children were located behind (Alysha Hawkins)."
Snyder allegedly told police that Hawkins had been insisting for weeks that he had been unfaithful to her.
"Snyder declined to provide a written statement," Messa wrote. "Snyder requested an attorney and was not asked any additional questions."
According to online court records, Snyder was arraigned before on-call District Judge William Cole, and locked up in the Northumberland County Jail after being unable to post $75,000 bail.
