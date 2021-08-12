WILLIAMSPORT — The Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society will host a Children’s Workshop on butterflies, featuring Rick Mikula, at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, in the Community Room of the Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society, 858 W. Fourth St., Williamsport.
The program is free and open to the public. Adults and families are encouraged to attend. Museum personnel are requesting pre-registration, simply to provide enough chairs for the event.
The program will show how to nurture and enjoy garden butterflies and moths by using the simplest of recycled household items.
Mikula has been raising butterflies for more than 40 years. He is currently president of Butterfly Rescue International, a founding member and past president of the International Butterfly Breeders Association, past vice president of the Canadian Butterfly Breeders and Exhibitors, and past secretary and treasurer for the New Jersey Lepidopterist Society.
Mikula has written several books, including “The Family Butterfly Book." He has appeared on many television networks, including Animal Planet, The Weather Channel, The Discovery Channel, Home and Garden, and served as consultant for many other programs, including CSI Las Vegas and the David Blaine Street Magic specials.
For more information, contact the museum at 570-326-3326 or visit www.tabermuseum.org.
