Milton, PA (17847)

Today

Rain early. Decreasing clouds overnight. Potential for flooding rains. Low near 55F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain early. Decreasing clouds overnight. Potential for flooding rains. Low near 55F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.