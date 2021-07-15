LEWISBURG — Buffalo Valley Regional Police Commission members voted Wednesday evening to purchase a body camera system for Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department (BVRPD) officers.
The system, initially costing $19,732, would link with the WatchGuard system already in police vehicles but record separately. Annual costs would total about $3,000 for maintenance and licensing fees.
BVRPD Chief Paul Yost said there could be a period of adjustment as the units are introduced and actually worn by officers.
“We’ll have to go through policy, process and training for application of the equipment,” Yost said. “Like any new piece of equipment, we’ll make sure we get everything lined up as best as we can.”
Yost noted that body camera information would automatically be uploaded when a police vehicle is returned and parked, much like the in-car cameras. It will also save images from two minutes before the system is officially activated when police emergency lights are switched on.
Commissioner Jordi Comas said a body camera system would be useful as misunderstandings are common while a the same time virtually everyone carries a camera.
“Obviously the policies are super important,” Comas said. “But we’ve been talking about the details and I am very supportive.”
Jack Malloy, commission chair, said use of the devices could protect officers.
BVRPD Solictor Brian Kerstetter, also a Snyder County assistant district attorney, described body cameras as both a “blessing and a curse.”
Kerstetter cited instances when officers have not properly activated audio as well as issues when technology is not synched properly between the camera and the vehicle and poor downloading of data. Though necessary in the current climate, he added that technical issues with the cameras were inevitable, and have resulted in aquittals.
Officer Dan Baumwoll added that case law was continually changing on the use of body cameras. He admitted the devices were progressive and that officers would embrace their use, but could lead to additional “Monday morning quarterbacking” of police.
Kerstetter will be filing for dismissal of a federal suit seeking $1.5 million in damages and named Yost, Lewisburg Mayor Judy Wagner, William Cameron Engine Company Chief James Blount and others as defendants.
Tariq H. Muhammed, a commercial truck driver of Portsmouth, Va., claimed an unlit base of a light pole in the area of a “strip mall” along Route 15 contributed to disabling damage to his International Pro Star highway tractor after colliding with it. The driver claimed he was about to take a federally mandated 30-minute break at the nearby McDonald’s but could not avoid the “almost invisible” object in time.
His vehicle was also not repaired properly, according to the action filed, which named a repair shop and an insurance claims adjuster among defendants.
Kerstetter said it was a commission matter because the action named Yost. But he added there were errors in the filing which were not later amended, notably that the accident took place outside of the jurisdiction of the BVRPD and it included references to the “City” of Lewisburg.
Though seemingly frivolous, Kerstetter said such action cannot be ignored as failure to respond could lead to a decision in the plaintiff’s favor by default.
The commission also named Richard Higgins, retired Coal Township Police chief, to the Civil Service Commission. Contingent on his accepting the job, Higgins would replace Darryl Fisher who has moved outside of the jurisdiction.
The filling of the position was called timely as it was noted that the commission was an integral part of evaluating candidates for hire as officers. Yost not only noted there was a current opening, but also it was good to have a list of qualified candidates.
