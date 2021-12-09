LEWISBURG — Video cameras were received Wednesday at the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department (BVRPD) and are soon to be used by officers.
Chief Paul Yost told BVRPD commissioners at their monthly meeting that the devices could be deployed after some training.
Popularly called Body Cams, the cameras connect to a recording device and document activity. Yost said training would include how to log in and out as well as other details.
Officers would generally wear the units on the center of the chest and they would be synched up with an in-car camera. Placement of the cameras could vary according to the type of protective equipment worn by the officer.
“An officer puts on the overhead lights for a traffic stop or whatever, both cameras will come on,” Yost said. “The system is synchronized. (But) an officer can activate an ‘incident’ just by pushing a button too.”
Recording can be stopped when, for example, a confidential informant is interviewed. A button would need to be depressed twice to stop recording, making it less likely that the camera would be shut off in the middle of a scuffle or similar encounter.
Commissioner Jack Malloy, chairman, noted that the devices could help protect officers from false claims. Commissioner Jordi Comas added that the devices would also “elevate transparency” in case of an incident.
Officer Thomas Snyder, in attendance at the monthly commission meeting, affirmed the usefulness of the devices.
Yost added that oral testing of officer candidates would be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15 at department headquarters. He said as many as five candidates were eligible for the exam run by peer chiefs, but only three had confirmed to date. Candidates have previously completed written exams and physicals.
Commissioners questioned the eight assaults noted in the chief’s monthly report for November.
Yost replied that there was indeed more activity compared to the previous year. Lewisburg social gathering permits, for example, topped 40 for a single fall weekend.
The department budget for 2020 was passed without a dissenting vote. The chief noted the $2.5 million measure contained a reduction in pension costs.
A discussion of health insurance costs, and the date a broker sent information, led to a resolution to draft a letter to the insurance agent to supply numbers by the first day of November in the year ahead.
Commissioners also questioned how the lowest cost could be arrived at with the department’s insurance broker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.