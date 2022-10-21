13-year-old boy charged following alleged school threats

MIFFLINBURG — A 13-year-old boy is in custody after making alleged threats against the Mifflinburg Area School District.
According to a press release issued late Thursday night by the Mifflinburg Police Department, the boy has been charged with terroristic threats, ethnic intimidation, prohibited offensive weapons and possessing instruments of crime.
According to a statement issued by the school district on its website Friday, a Safe to Say Something tip was made after school hours Thursday, stating that a verbal threat was made about one of the schools in the district.
"We were informed that our school police and local police were taking over looking at the tip to investigate the details and legitimacy of the tip," the district's release stated.
At the same time, administrators started to evaluate whether to cancel or postpone a bonfire which was scheduled for Thursday evening.
"As we were in that process, we received word that the students in question had been apprehended and that any potential immediate threat was over," the release stated. "Even though that potential threat was over, and the bonfire could go on as planned, we decided it would be a good idea to take some precautions and have a greater police and administrative presence at the bonfire, and during school Friday."
The release stressed that a weapon was never brought to any of the district's campuses.
The release from the police department stated the boy was turned over to the Union County Juvenile Probation Department, with charges filed with the Union County Courthouse.
Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Dady expressed thanks to everyone who responded to the situation.
"I am very thankful for the police officers and administration that has training in threat assessments to make sure the decisions that were being made had student safety at the forefront," Dady said.
He also offered thanks to whomever made the anonymous tip to the Safe to Say Something hotline.
"This is exactly how the S2SS system should be utilized, and I urge anyone who overhears incidents of threats, violence, bullying, etc. to call administration directly or to utilize the S2SS system to help keep our schools safe," the release on the district website stated.
In addition to Mifflinburg police and the Juvenile Probation Department, those involved with the investigation included the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department, Middleburg police and Mifflinburg Area School District staff, administration and police.
No further details on the incident have been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.