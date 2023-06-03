Forbes to compete in National American Miss Pennsylvania pageant

Makahalee Forbes

MILTON — Makahalee Forbes, 20, has qualified as a state finalist to participate in the National American Miss Pennsylvania Pageant, to be held Aug. 5-7 at the Hyatt Regency in Princeton, N.J.

Forbes is a 2021 graduate of the Milton Area High School, and is majoring in interpersonal communications at Bloomsburg University.

