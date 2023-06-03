Forbes to compete in National American Miss Pennsylvania pageant

MILTON — Makahalee Forbes, 20, has qualified as a state finalist to participate in the National American Miss Pennsylvania Pageant, to be held Aug. 5-7 at the Hyatt Regency in Princeton, N.J.
Forbes is a 2021 graduate of the Milton Area High School, and is majoring in interpersonal communications at Bloomsburg University.
The pageant is held for girls age 4 to 24, in six different age divisions.
The newly crowned Miss Pennsylvania Miss will receive prizes, awards the official crown and banner, and a boquet of roses. She will also compete in the national pageant, to be held in Orlando, Fla.
Contestants will compete in four categories: Formal Wear Modeling, Personal Introduction, Interview and Community Service Project.
Forbes enjoys pageantry, college, participating in her sorority, writing, traveling and helping her community.
