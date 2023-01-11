MILTON — Property owners in the Milton Area School District could be facing a 7.26% tax hike, under the terms of a proposed 2023-2024 budget discussed during Tuesday’s school board committee session.
Derrek Fink, the district’s business administrator, highlighted a few key points of the proposed budget.
The proposal includes a 7.26% tax increase over the 2022-2023 school year. Per a Pennsylvania education statute, the proposed increase would affect taxpayers from Northumberland County and Union County equally. Fink explained that the “overwhelming majority” property owners would see their taxes increase by less than $50, should the board opt to include the increase in the final budget.
Like many school districts across the country, Milton is facing a post-COVID fiscal cliff due to factors such as inflation and the end of federal COVID relief funds. The proposed tax increase was presented as one way of giving the district greater long-term financial stability.
“This is our first draft,” Fink stressed, of the proposed budget. “It is our first pass.”
The proposed budget has not been finalized, and is not expected to be adopted until May. Additionally, Fink said a copy of the proposed budget will be posted online today.
Milton Area High School Co-Principal Andrew Rantz presented a proposal to a change curriculum offerings in the Career and Technical Education (CTE) program by dropping accounting, and building a new entrepreneurship program.
“We see the students enjoying a wide variety of courses instead of focusing singularly on accounting,” Rantz explained. “I don’t look at it as getting rid of a program but rebranding a program that will serve a broader range of student interests.”
Rantz cited low enrollment among full-time accounting students while reiterating that enrollment in business classes remained strong.
“The idea for this program is that students will get a broad base of training to prepare them for a number of career areas,” Rantz said.
The anticipated timeline for this proposal includes a vote in February on altering and curtailing the accounting program, followed by an initial advisory committee meeting in March.
The board is still searching for an engineering firm and architects to design a new canopy, which will be built outside of Baugher Elementary School, in the student waiting area. It will serve as a structure to shield students and staff from severe weather.
Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.