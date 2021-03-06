LEWISBURG — Thirty years ago this month, Paul Mauger took the first steps of what would become a "trip of a lifetime."
Mauger finished the 2,190-mile Appalachian Trail (AT) over the course of a year, starting in March 1991. At the time, he was in his 50s and had been an administrator in a Montgomery County school district. He's one of just an estimated 20,000 to complete the entirety of the trail, according to the Appalachian Trail Conservancy. Some 3 million people visit a portion of the AT each year, which puts into context the achievement that comes with completing the world's longest hiking-only footpath.
"I needed to get away, and unwind," said Mauger, a former school administrator.
It was the end of March 1991 when Mauger and his brother-in-law started their journey. Memorable was the ascent to Blood Mountain, the tallest peak along the AT in Georgia at nearly 4,500 feet. It was storming, and those initial hours on the trail provided Mauger an invaluable lesson.
"As much as I tried to plan, I didn't plan for storms and a week to get out of Georgia — when it should only take a few days," he said.
Rain from the storm froze overnight, leaving ice on anything exposed, from boots to the tree limbs they trekked under the next morning.
"You need to plan carefully, even if you're only going out for a week," said Mauger.
Planning is the demise of many AT hikers. The conservancy estimates just one in four thru-hikers actually complete the entire journey, and earn the right to call themselves "2,000 milers." Injury, finances and mental exhaustion are just some of the other reasons hikers leave the trail.
Things improved for Mauger, as they typically do for those who stick it out, and soon he was on an exposed rock at the mountain's peak, and a scenic view.
"All I saw was mountain ranges," he said. "It was so beautiful."
The Appalachian Trail has plenty of stunning views. There's also animal encounters, mishaps and, of course, Mother Nature to deal with. Storms, drought and even wildfires were part of his experience. It was the people he met that most positively marked his time on the trail.
"We hiked with a couple from West Virginia," Mauger mused. "They knew all the plants, mushrooms, berries. They ate as they went along the trail. It was fascinating. I met people who knew all about the stars. It's one of those things about the trip — the people you met and the things they know."
He came across a legally blind person hiking the trail to raise money and awareness. Another person was running the trail, carrying just a water bottle, with a team of people to pick him up each evening and drop him off each morning.
"He'd run 30, 35 miles and they'd pick him up, feed him and take him to a hotel," said Mauger. "The next day, they'd do it again."
There was a Vietnam veteran looking to come to terms with his tour of combat. Many people, Mauger said, chose to hike for many different reasons. Taking the first steps are pretty easy. Staying on the trail is the difficult part.
"You have to learn to live in your head," he said. "You get good weather, you feel healthy and you don't want to come off the trail. Then there's bad weather, you're in town, in a warm bed and you have to fight to go back out."
Trekking through the Smoky Mountains, Mauger encountered a groggy bear which appeared to be awakening from his winter hibernation.
"It was funny watching him, then he kept coming down and down and we got to a shelter behind some chain-link fencing," remembered Mauger.
He came upon a bobcat while in southwest Virginia.
"We saw each other, and it took me a minute to realize what it was," said Mauger. "He took off, immediately."
People on and off the trail proved to be really helpful, Mauger said. From those who ran hostels and little shops in towns along the trail, to the hikers, everyone was willing to lend a hand.
"If you needed food, or water, people helped," he said. "People taught me things I never would have learned."
Ironically enough, Mauger does not like heights, but marveled at the vistas along the trail. Weather, he noted, was something you had to plan for.
"I was weather-conscious every day," he said. "I didn't want to be in a situation where we were exposed. There's always something there to test your ability to deal with the elements."
Mauger recalled one day hiking above the treeline where the winds were such that he had to hunker down among some rocks. The force blew a portion of his pack off, and his head scarf.
"I came away with a lot of respect for wilderness," he said. "It was a trip of a lifetime, not to be repeated by me. It loosened me up... Kind of brought me back to the real world."
On good days, Mauger accumulated 18 to 19 miles, but averaged about 12 to 14 miles each day. He carried a 50-pound pack and lost a considerable amount of weight during his time on the trail.
"At one point I had lost a total of 70 pounds but gained a big, bushy beard, which dramatically changed my appearance and startled my friends and wife," he said.
Hiking the AT has become increasingly popular. According to the conservancy, more hikers completed the AT in 2000 than the previous 40 years combined. The first 30 years saw fewer than 60 people complete the trail. It wasn't until 2008 that hikers completing the trail reached 10,000. More than 10,000 have completed the hike over the last 12 years.
Mauger and his wife, Pam, joined the Peace Corps and served in Africa after his AT experience. The couple has three children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.