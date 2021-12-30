LEWISBURG — Funeral expenses for people who have died from COVID-19 may be covered by a program introduced in 2021 by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
Union County Commissioner Stacy Richards noted at a recent commissioners meeting that she checked it out after receiving inquiries from citizens.
“You have to have the death certificate say that it was attributed to COVID,” Richards said. “There are a number of things it will pay for and it is not income-limited.”
Richards added that the program was only funded recently.
“I had received several phone called (in 2020) asking about this,” Richards said. “There wasn’t funding available at the time. But the ARP (American Rescue Plan) Act provided funding for this.”
Richards surmised it would be helpful due to the sometimes-unexpected toll COVID has taken.
Applicants may be a United States citizen, non-citizen national or “qualified alien” who incurred funeral expenses on or after Jan. 20, 2020. The expenses must be for a person who died because or likely the result of COVID-19 in the United States, territories or the District of Columbia.
States, tribes, territories, businesses, organizations and other entities are not eligible for funeral assistance. Minor children applying on behalf of an adult non-citizen do not qualify. However, a minor child can apply if they directly incurred funeral expenses for a COVID-19 death and have documentation to support their claim.
Certain other categories of alien are also ineligible, including temporary tourist visa holders, foreign studetns and temporary work visa holders.
Documents may be uploaded to a DisasterAssistance.gov account, then faxed to 855-261-3452, or mailed to Box 10001, Hyattsville, MD 20782.
Though more information is available at www.fema.gov, online applications will not be accepted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.