LEWISBURG — The “summer slide” among school students may have been more pronounced this year after in-person education was put on hold amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Wave Learning Festival was thus begun in May in part to help resist backward steps taken by students, made worse amid the uncertainty of the pandemic and cancellation of summer plans.
What has made this online series of classes, seminars and other services different is that they are run by college undergraduates. Students from Harvard and Stanford universities have pitched in for the benefit of their younger peers in high schools and middle schools.
Sophia Zhu, a Lewisburg Area High School junior, began participating in The Wave Learning Festival a few months ago.
Zhu “just found” www.wafelf.org and developed interest in it.
“It wasn’t directly connected to Lewisburg Area High School,” Zhu said. “I found the website online when I was looking for online classes to take. Once I took a few classes, I really enjoyed it.”
To date, Zhu was the only Lewisburg student involved. She noted many of the courses stressed student enrichment, which can be sort of like an independent study.
Nontraditional courses such as “Exploring Dress History through 1920s Womenswear,” “A Cappella 101” and “Satire Writing” were among the recent offerings.
However, the live format also allows students to keep up with core subjects like Algebra II and Spanish.
Zhu said she has also been accepted as part of a volunteer press and media team which promotes The Wave Learning Festival and writes blog posts.
College and university students including Karly Hou, a Harvard University sophomore from Palo Alto, Calif. helped start The Wave Learning Festival.
Hou realized that working families with young students were struggling to keep kids engaged in school at a time when so many programs were shut down or postponed.
“There were a lot of college students who wanted to give back,” she said. “We got these seminars together and reached out to students and parents. The response we got was incredible.”
Classes were offered in “waves” which have grown from 500 enrolled to more than 10,000 worldwide. Hou noted she has taught a contemporary art course as well as being involved in outreach.
Hou added that no college credit was offered but some high schools and middle schools have granted “extra credit” for students who participate.
Similarly, The Wave Learning Festival should not be considered competition for existing schools, a touchy subject when school students are enrolled in charter or cyber schools and districts give up their tuition.
“We are not trying to be a school in any form,” Hou said. “We are hoping to support students and help them with their achievements in school.”
Plans for the fall included offering tutoring services and a college “how-to” series with insight from students attending universities nationwide.
