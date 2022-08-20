MONTANDON — A 150+2 year anniversary celebration at the Montandon Baptist Church will be held after a two-year delay due to coronavirus.
The first day of the celebration will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Montandon Baptist Church, 257 Main St., Montandon. It will include hotdogs, drinks and snow cones, a magician, bounce house, a dunk tank and games behind the church.
